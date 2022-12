VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]

