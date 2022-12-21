ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Avatar: The Way of Water fans complain about ‘giant’ plot hole in James Cameron’s new sequel

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIbZK_0jptkWx200

Fans of Avatar: The Way of Water have complained about a “giant plot hole” in the film’s final act.

Released last week, The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron ’s 2009 cinematic phenomenon Avatar .

In the days since the film’s release, it has proven a hit with audiences, taking in over £365m globally across its opening weekend .

According to review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 93 per cent of cinema-goers have given the film a positive (or “fresh”) review.

However, on social media, some fans have been left scratching their heads over one of the plot points at the film’s climax.

Spoilers follow for Avatar: The Way of Water – you have been warned!

The “plot hole” in question concerns the battle near at the end of the film, when Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are fighting on the sea dragon.

On Reddit, user u/TurboZangief wrote : “So at the very end of the battle, when Jake and Neytiri are fighting aboard the sea dragon alone, why the hell aren’t Tonowari and the rest helping???

“They just kind of vanished from the movie at that point, they didn’t even move to help when the ship is sinking and the Sully family is clearly trapped inside, they were not nearby to try and help Neteyam either, why they disappeared, did I miss something?”

“Haha. I noticed that too for sure,” one person responded. “I’m guessing they just went home after f***ing s*** up like ‘Our job here is done’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdX6G_0jptkWx200

“That felt like a giant plot hole to me as well,” wrote another. “Loved the movie but that’s a big oversight to not at least mention why they would leave.”

Others also responded in agreement, saying that they had noticed the same plot hole.

Some offered potential explanations for the incongruity, with one person suggesting: “I think once they realized Tsireya was safe and the big bad ship defeated they all collectively decided NMP (not my problem).”

Avatar: The Way of Water is out in cinemas now .

In an amusing development, Edie Falco, who appears in multiple scenes in the film, has claimed that she thought the film had already been released years ago.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Glass Onion: All the celebrity cameos in Netflix’s Knives Out sequel – including one you probably missed

Glass Onion, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out, has finally arrived on Netflix.Glass Onion has been warmly received by critics, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey describing it as “populist entertainment with its head screwed on right”. It’s fair to say not everyone agrees, however.The film sees Daniel Craig return as the ace sleuth Benoit Blanc, surrounded by a host of new characters played by Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. In addition to the core cast, however, Glass Onion also featured...
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
The Independent

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson says he’s ‘pissed off’ over Knives Out title

Rian Johnson has revealed why he felt unhappy about the title of his new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.The director explained that he wasn’t keen on having “Knives Out” included in the title of the sequel to 2019’s hit film, adding that he has tried very hard to make the follow-up “self-contained”.“I’ve tried hard to make it self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title,” the 49-year-old told The Atlantic in an interview. “I want it to just be called Glass Onion.“I get it, and I want everyone who liked...
The Independent

Glass Onion viewers applaud Rian Johnson for Daniel Craig’s ‘powerful’ movie line

One particular line from director Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has left viewers in deep rumination.Johnson’s recently released Knives Out sequel once again follows Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, this time as he’s invited to tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Ed Norton) private Greek island, along with seven of Bron’s other close friends.When one of them turns up dead, Detective Blanc is tapped in to solve the case.Warning, potential spoilers to followEarly on in the movie, while the eclectic group recounts to Detective Blanc how they all became connected, Janelle Monáe’s character jumps in to argue that...
The Independent

Piers Morgan’s Twitter disappears after account ‘hacked’ with tweets about the late Queen

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account has disappeared, amid reports that it had been hacked.The formerGood Morning Britain star, who has 8.3 million followers, usually tweets on an almost hourly basis, sharing his thoughts on everything from world politics to Meghan Markle.According to reports, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (27 December), abusive posts were published on Morgan’s account, aimed at the late Queen and Ed Sheeran.The Mirror reported that Morgan’s account name was changed a number of times, at one point being renamed “lol”.The publication also shared images of one tweet that said: “F*** the Queen.”Another branded singer Sheeran...
The Independent

Eve Hewson: Fans rally around actor as she shares post about being the ‘nepotism baby’ of a famous father

Fans have rallied around Eve Hewson after the actor spoke out about the “privilege” of having a famous father, U2 star Bono.Hewson, 31, made her television debut in the 2014 series The Knick by Steven Soderbergh.She has since starred in a number of TV shows and films, including the critically acclaimed comedy series Bad Sisters, and last year’s Behind Her Eyes on Netflix.In recent weeks, there has been much discussion about “nepotism babies” – a term used to describe the many celebrities descended from establishment stars.Examples include Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, Denzel Washington’s son David, and Stranger Things star...
The Independent

Smallville creators share their reaction to news of James Gunn’s young Superman movie

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have shared their response to news that James Gunn is working on a new Superman movie.Prior to creating Netflix’s Wednesday, Gough and Millar were behind another hit series: Smallville.The show starred Tom Welling as the caped superhero. It was hugely successful and ran for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair reflected on their time working on Smallville.Asked whether they would consider revisiting or rebooting the series, both Gough and Millar agreed that the answer is no.Speaking about Superman as a character, Gough went on...
The Independent

The weirdest fashion and beauty trends we hope will die in 2023

Now TikTok has overtaken Instagram as the social media site to be seen on, it seems like every week there’s a new trend blowing up, with influencers declaring a certain hairstyle, fashion aesthetic or make-up look as the next big thing.Garnering millions of views and a wave of copycat videos, sometimes these style and beauty trends are chic and tasteful. Other times, they’re just plain weird, and yet people have gone head over heels for a variety of questionable looks in 2022.Confused? So were we. From TV-inspired fashion to celebrity skin, these are the trends we’re ready to say goodbye...
The Independent

The Independent

996K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy