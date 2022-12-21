ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Loganair plane forced to make emergency landing at Manchester Airport

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qv95z_0jptkUBa00

A Loganair flight made the decision to divert to Manchester Airport last night, with the airline calling it a “precautionary landing”.

Flight LOG5PS from Aberdeen, Scotland, had been bound for Bristol, departing at 7.40pm.

But pilots issued a squawk alert over the North of England around an hour into the flight, circling over Wrexham, North Wales at around 8.30pm before turning northeast and landing at Manchester at 9.07pm.

Flightradar24 data shows the aircraft involved was an Embraer 145.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chDnv_0jptkUBa00

Loganair confirmed to The Independent that the plane had diverted due to an “indication fault”, and thanked customers onboard for their “patience”.

A spokesperson said all passengers had been transferred to Bristol by the airline after landing.

The spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Aberdeen to Bristol flight LM045 made a precautionary landing in Manchester due to an indication fault.

“The flight has since landed and Loganair thanks affected passengers for their patience.

“Alternative travel arrangements have been made to ensure customers are transported to Bristol.”

Pilots divert flights rather than continuing to their destination for a variety of reasons.

In September, A British Airways pilot bound for Rhodes had to perform an emergency landing in Athens because the plane’s windshield shattered mid-flight .

Meanwhile, a Qantas flight from Perth was forced to make an emergency landing when it was struck by lightning while mid-air in August .

“Aircraft are designed to withstand and fly safely when struck by lightning, but it is policy that they get inspected at their arrival port after a strike,” a Qantas spokesperson said at the time.

In July, Irish budget airline Ryanair agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to a passenger who was hurt when one of its planes lost pressure and made an emergency landing .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion at Worcestershire home

Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion at a home in Worcestershire, police have said.Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway in Evesham shortly after 5pm.One man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham while two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital, West Mercia Police said.Emergency services are responding to a suspected gas explosion at a home on Hemmingway in Evesham, Worcestershire. We’re asking you to stay away from the area whilst we respond, and we’ll update you with more as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/fjDMtd3bBc— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) December 27, 2022A fourth person was being treated by paramedics on Tuesday evening, according to the force.Some 10 neighbouring properties were evacuated and a police cordon remains in place while officers respond to the incident.People have been asked to stay away from the area and a road closure is in effect at the scene. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Travel disruption to continue as commuters return to work after Christmas

Travel disruption is expected across railways again on Wednesday, with many commuters returning to work following the Christmas break, as industrial action by rail workers continues.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at Great Western Railway will walk out from noon to 11.59am on Thursday, and at West Midlands Trains for 24 hours from noon until the same time on Thursday.Meanwhile, unions are looking at ways to stage further strikes by splitting ballots by job titles rather than holding a single vote, according to reports.Solidarity to our members on strike at Cross Country, fighting for job security, terms and...
The Independent

Britain’s ferry link with Brittany is 50 years old

Free trade brings many benefits – including to tourists like you and me. In the early 1970s, Brittany was a distant, neglected corner of France. Alexis Gourvennec was a farmer keen to find new markets. He also had a map, and could see that Plymouth, 100 miles north of the Breton port of Roscoff, was less than half as far as Paris.The UK and Ireland were set to join the common market (as the European project, then the EEC, was commonly known). He talked to several large shipping companies to try to drum up interest in the route, but all...
The Independent

UK braces for heavy rain and icy roads over holiday period

Parts of the UK face ice and heavy rain with the potential for flooding as the holiday period continues.A yellow rain warning is in place in parts of south-west England and South Wales from 2am until 3pm on Wednesday.Meanwhile, a yellow ice warning is in place across northern Scotland from 3pm Monday until 10am Wednesday.Commuters have been warned that spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer, and bus and train services could be affected.👩‍💻 Heading back to work on Wednesday morning?🌧️ It'll be a wet and windy commute for Wales and southern England before the rain arrives...
The Independent

Month by month in a turbulent year for the nation’s wildlife

The National Trust has warned that the extremes of weather – and their impacts on wildlife – seen this year are becoming the norm.Here is a rundown of how the year played out, month by month.January: The year got off to a record warm start, with a temperature of 16.3C recorded at St James’s Park, London, on January 1.Overall, the month was around 0.8C above the 1991-2020 long-term average, and one of the sunniest Januaries, with below average rainfall for most places, and saw Storm Malik and Storm Corrie hit the northern half of the country.February: Storms Eunice and Franklin...
The Independent

Four injured after suspected gas explosion rips through Evesham home

Four people have been injured after a suspected gas leak caused an explosion to rip through a house on a residential street in Evesham, police say.One man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham while two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital, West Mercia Police said. A fourth person was being treated by paramedics on Tuesday evening.Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway Evesham, Worcestershire shortly after 5pm.Dramatic images from the scene appear show the front facade of the house blown off entirely, exposing the blasted and rubble-strewn interior of the house.In a...
The Independent

Extreme weather of 2022 destroyed habitats, disrupted breeding – but it’s just the start, experts warn

Ferocious wildfires, record-breaking temperatures and a devastating drought destroyed habitats and disrupted the breeding of rare animals this year – a pattern set to be repeated, the National Trust has warned.“Tumultuous” weather, including tree-toppling storms, floods, an unusually warm January and freezing temperatures in December challenged wildlife and nature as it destroyed crops, disorientated animals, and reduced the number of bees and butterflies, the conservation group said.The charity warned that the extreme weather endured in 2022 sets a benchmark for what a typical year for weather could be like if the climate and nature crises are not addressed.“It is...
The Independent

Classic car owners taking detours to avoid smart motorways

Classic car owners are taking detours to avoid smart motorways because they are “frightened” of being hit from behind while stopped in live lanes.Drivers of cars which are typically older than 25 years said motorways without a hard shoulder have “too many risks” because their vehicles’ age makes them particularly susceptible to breaking down.AA president Edmund King told the PA news agency the Government and National Highways should “go back to the drawing board” and return lane one of all-lane running smart motorways to a hard shoulder.A hard shoulder gives drivers the option of getting to relative safetyAlan Hames, retired...
The Independent

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after Tottenham shooting

A 24-year-old woman is in a serious condition after being shot near a party in Tottenham, north London.Officers attended the scene at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road at 6.28am on Tuesday following reports that someone had been shot.They searched the area but could not find a victim. They then checked nearby hospitals where it was confirmed at around 6.50am that the woman had been taken to a north London hospital without the assistance of the emergency services.She remains in hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.Initial police inquiries suggest the woman was shot...
The Independent

Eight new driving rules and changes coming in new year

Motorists are set to be slapped with a new set of driving rules and changes in 2023, with some alterations expected to impact thousands of Britons.The rules include an expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), benefits for electric car owners, and adjustments to fuel duty.Here we take a look at the eight new rule changes for drivers to ready themselves for in 2023:ULEZ expansionULEZ is an area of London in which people driving the most polluting vehicles are charged as part of a push to limit the numbers of those that don’t meet emissions standards – in...
The Independent

The Independent

996K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy