The party food to order for New Year’s Eve and any other post-Christmas celebrations

By Amira Arasteh
 6 days ago

We know you may have just wrapped up the Christmas food in your household but it’s never too early to start planning the menu for any New Year’s Eve gatherings that might be in the diary.

While you may be full of festive food and drink offerings, party season is not over this year and supermarkets are definitely still delivering for the final soirée of 2022.

If you want to make sure you’re the host with the most and serve up a spread that will see you and your guests through to the new year in great spirits, you’ll want to make sure your party food and canapés are up to scratch.

You’re probably up to your ears in Christmas delivery-slots intel but it’s key you make a note of the last date to order for New Year’s Eve – as well as supermarket opening hours in the final days of 2022 – and we’re here to help.

From plant-based sharing platters and nibbles to a beef wellington and dressed lobster crown, there’s something for every dinner party, festive feast or celebration this New Year’s Eve. Whether you’re catering for a large group or a small, intimate gathering, when it comes to the food, we’ve got you covered.

Aldi New Year’s Eve Party food 2022

  • Delivery and collection slot open: Yes
  • Last date to order: Order by 2pm Monday 26 December

Whether you’re after finger food, a bargain bottle of champagne, indulgent cheeses or even an entire lobster, Aldi is delivering the same affordable service for New Year’s Eve. Featuring party food picks such as prawns in blankets (£1.99, Aldi.co.uk ) and a brie and cranberry quiche (£2.49, Aldi.co.uk ), there’s also more typical dishes to dine on including a red onion camembert (£2.99, Aldi.co.uk ) and potato dauphinoise (£2.29, Aldi.co.uk ).

Asda New Year’s Eve party food 2022

  • Delivery and collection slot open: Yes
  • Last date to order: Currently slots available through to New Year’s Eve

Choose from party crowd-pleasers such as honey and black garlic chicken skewers (£3.50, Asda.com ); macaroni and cheese bites (£3.50, Asda.com ) and the plant-based southern fried ‘no chicken’ stars (£3, Asda.com ). A dessert party platter can also be created out of sweet snacks such as the supermarket’s own profiteroles with chocolate sauce (£1.50, Asda.com ). Asda is also running a three-for-two offer across its party food range, so you can save as you stock up on snacks.

Iceland New Year’s Eve party food 2022

  • Delivery and collection slot open: Yes
  • Last date to order: TBC

In addition to party food extravaganzas, such as its 60-piece buffet platter (£6, Iceland.co.uk ), the supermarket will also still be serving up dishes such as Canadian lobster tails (reduced to £7.50, Iceland.co.uk ) and a lamb leg joint (£20, Iceland.co.uk ) if you’re looking to put on a little dinner party for your guests. Vegetarians and vegans can enjoy cheddar cheese popcorn bites (£2.50, Iceland.co.uk ), among other party nibbles, which fall under the three for £5 offer.

M&S New Year’s Eve party food 2022

  • Delivery and collection slot open: Yes
  • Last date to order: Order now and collect from your local M&S store on 30 or 31 December

If you’ve spent all season salivating at the adverts for a festive feast, you can still sink your teeth into M&S’s party food this New Year’s Eve. The retailer is here to help you put on the finest of dinner parties to see out 2022, featuring scallop and chorizo skewers to start (£30, Marksandspencer.com ), beef wellington to serve up as an impressive main event (£65, Marksandspencer.com ) and an ice-skating Colin the Caterpillar cake for dessert (£10, Marksandspencer.com ).

You can also add more sparkle to the festivities by stocking up on M&S’s sell-out snow globe gins (£20, Marksandspencer.com ).

Morrisons New Year’s Eve party food 2022

  • Delivery and collection slot open: Yes
  • Last date to order: TBC

With plenty of Christmas delights on offer, it’s no wonder the same festive fun in the food department is being extended through to New Year’s Eve. With a three-for-two offer across all party food, you can pick up treats such as duck straws (£7, Morrisons.com ) and cheesy pizza bites (£2.99, Morrisons.com ) in addition to cuts of lamb and roast beef. Meanwhile, plant-lovers can satisfy their cravings with this maple and orange ‘no gammon’ joint (£6, Morrisons.com ).

Sainsbury’s New Year’s Eve party food 2022

  • Delivery and collection slot open: Yes
  • Last date to order: TBC

Sainsbury’s enters the New Year’s Eve party scene with some strong offerings, including nacho cheese triangles (currently reduced to £1.25, Sainsburys.co.uk ) and hot and spicy breaded prawns (reduced to £1.50, Sainsburys.co.uk ). The website also offers a ‘build your own cheeseboard’ option, enabling you to select a variety of cheeses, including a festive cranberry wensleydale (£1.15, Sainsburys.co.uk ) and a plant-based garlic and herb Boursin (£3, Sainsburys.co.uk ), so everyone can have a nibble come New Year’s Eve.

Tesco New Year’s Eve party food 2022

  • Delivery and collection slot open: Yes
  • Last date to order: TBC

Plate up chicken and chorizo paella bites (£4.50, Tesco.com ), katsu chicken curry spring rolls (£5.50, Tesco.com ) and mini fisherman’s pies (£4.50, Tesco.com ) for this year’s New Year’s Eve party platter. While the newly introduced Wicked Kitchen beet wellington is no longer in stock for pre-order, there are plenty of other plant-based party food options, including meat-free bangers in blankets (£3.50, Tesco.com ).

Waitrose New Year’s Eve party food 2022

  • Delivery and collection slot open: Yes
  • Last date to order: TBC

Hosting during the festive season is made easy with Waitrose’s exceptional range of party food. While partner chef Heston Blumenthal’s festive Peking duck is sadly no longer available, the Duchy Organic orange ham (£30, Waitrose.com ) and hot smoked salmon terrine (£16, Waitrose.com ) have our mouths watering already. There’s also an impressive luxury shellfish platter (£42, Waitrose.com ), which is sure to add some style to any dinner table.

