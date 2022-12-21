ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Serco to be sentenced next year over failures that led to custody officer death

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4Q1x_0jptkSQ800

A security contractor which admitted health and safety failings that led to a mentally-ill prisoner kicking a custody officer to death is expected to be sentenced in the New Year.

Humphrey Burke, now 29, attacked 54-year-old Lorraine Barwell as she tried to escort him from his cell in Blackfriars Crown Court in central London in June 2015.

Burke admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was handed an indefinite hospital order at the Old Bailey in January.

Ms Barwell’s employer, Serco , which is contracted by the Ministry of Justice to provide security services in courts, pleaded guilty in April to one count of failure to discharge general health, safety and welfare duty from January 2014 to March 2017.

The prosecution claimed that two attacks on custody officers – Ms Barwell and Bernadette Cawley – within that period demonstrated what can happen if the right health and safety steps are not taken.

Ms Cawley, who survived the attack, was strangled and rammed up against a wall in the dock in an annex court at Woolwich Crown Court in June 2016, but no other custody staff were nearby to help when she pressed the alarm.

On Wednesday, the case was brought before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker to hear more evidence over two days.

The case is expected to be adjourned with the sentencing concluding on a date to be fixed in the New Year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elle Edwards death: Police chief vows to be ‘relentless’ in hunt for killers

Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy has vowed that the force will be “relentless” in the hunt to bring the killer of Elle Edwards to justice.The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The pair have been taken...
The Independent

Report into McAnespie shooting found it ‘difficult to accept’ soldier’s claims

A report into the shooting of a man as he walked through an Army checkpoint in Northern Ireland found it “difficult to accept” the soldier’s claims about the incident, records show.Aidan McAnespie died in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, in February 1988.The 23-year-old was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot by a Grenadier guardsman.Records from the Irish state archives reveal the Crowley Report findings into the shooting.The report was compiled after the Irish government appointed then-Garda deputy commissioner Eugene Crowley to investigate Mr McAnespie’s death.Mr Crowley said it was difficult to accept the soldier’s...
The Independent

Love triangle couple who gunned down ex in broad daylight caught after ‘escaping’ back to crime scene

A couple attempted to kill a woman’s previous boyfriend by luring him to a ‘honeytrap’ meeting in broad daylight before gunning him down in the street.The 25-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries after being blasted by Daniel Gaudin.Gaudin and partner Shannon Rule have been convicted after their broad daylight attack in Morden, south London.Rule, 22, had been in a relationship with both the victim and Gaudin. The two men did not know each other.Gaudin, 23, became aware of the other man and sent a number of threatening texts to him.The victim agreed to the meet-up, believing he would meet...
The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot in as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub. Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital. A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.More follows. Read More Police cordon off Wallasey pub after woman shot dead in Christmas Eve shootingMan and woman arrested after Christmas Eve Wallasey pub shooting deathChristmas Eve pub shooting victim was ‘special daughter’
The Independent

Father explains why he and his wife waited three days to report infant son’s death

A couple who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after waiting three days to notify police about the death of their infant son say they neglected to call authorities because they were fearful of modern medicine.Drew and Amy Hoenigke were also charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office on 19 December in connection with the death of their son Mahko in January. In a statement, authorities said the couple had refused to seek help after their son showed signs of severe distress, struggled to breathe and began...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Woman killed in ‘heartbreaking’ Christmas Eve shooting at pub

A shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve in which a woman was killed and a number of other people injured has been described as “heartbreaking”.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village at around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.The force said a young woman was taken to hospital with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead.Three men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of other people were also injured, police said.Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.She...
The Independent

Murder investigation after man stabbed to death on Christmas Day

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death on Christmas Day in London. Met Police were called to the scene of the crime on Sunday at 4.55pm on Holloway Road, Islington. They found a man- believed to be in his mid-50s- with stab wounds and immediately provided first-aid. The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion...
The Independent

Family pay tribute as police name 23-year-old victim of nightclub stabbing

Police have named the 23-year-old victim of a stabbing on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day, as his heartbroken family paid tribute to their “best friend”.Cody Fisher was attacked in the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm, West Midlands Police said.Mr Fisher, who played football for Bromsgrove Sporting, had been on a night out with friends when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed, according to the force.A statement shared by the police and attributed to the victim’s family said: “They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best...
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend’s devastation revealed six weeks on from Idaho murders

The ex-boyfriend of one of the four slain University of Idaho students has been left devastated by the loss of “the love of his life” and the subsequent harassment he has experienced from online sleuths, a family member said. Six weeks on from the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, police in the college town of Moscow seem no closer to finding the perpetrator. The lack of substantial updates, often decried by grieving family members, has fueled overwhelming conspiracy theories from sleuths trying to crack the case. In some of...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Missouri woman accused of tracking down and killing alleged carjackers at gas station

A woman in Missouri allegedly tracked down and killed the men she believed stole her car, police said.Demesha Coleman, 35, was arrested after the killings and charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.She allegedly shot and killed Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49, who she believed had stolen her car.Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in St Louis where they found Mr Farrar and Mr Jackson with gunshot wounds to their torsos. A third man was shot in the head but survived the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Man fighting for life and toddler seriously injured in three-vehicle crash

A man is fighting for life in hospital and a toddler has been left with serious injuries after a Christmas Day crash in Gwent. The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood and involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Astra. A 29-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries, a three-year-old girl was seriously hurt and a 33-year-old woman was injured.They were all travelling in the Corsa and were taken to hospital.A police spokesman said: “The driver of a Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries. He’s been arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.“We’ve been making inquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven on the road at the time and have now located the car.“Another man, aged 25, has been arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs. Both men remain in police custody.”Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
The Independent

Woman killed and multiple people injured in shooting

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night...
The Independent

Woman dies after being hit by police car on Christmas Eve

A woman in her 20s has been killed after being hit by a police car on Christmas Eve in Liverpool.Emergency services attended the scene at Sheil Road on Saturday evening after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a police vehicle.The woman’s next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, but formal identification is yet to take place. Merseyside Police said they are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and has attended the scene.One...
The Independent

Christmas Eve pub shooting victim was ‘special daughter’

Tributes have been paid to a “special daughter” killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve in Merseyside.Elle Edwards, 26, who was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital, has been described as someone who brought “laughs and happiness” into people’s lives.Flowers and other tributes have been laid at the scene of the shooting, which has also left one man in a critical condition and injured three others.Merseyside Police have said Ms Edwards is not believed to have been the gunman’s target.We have arrested six people, carried out eight stop searches and two...
The Independent

Paedophile gymnastics teacher groomed and abused students as young as eight

A former gymnastics teacher has been jailed for grooming and abusing four of his underage students, some as young as eight years old.Norman Hogbin, 66, systematically groomed girls taking part in gymnastics, as well as other young victims, for many years.He bought the four pupils gifts, gave them preferential treatment and befriended their parents, police said.After Hogbin gained the parents’ trust, the paedophile exploited his position by sexually assaulting the young girls multiple times, according to police.Hogbin worked as a gymnastics instructor around Worthing, West Sussex, during the 1990s and early 2000s when the offences took place.Some of his victims...
The Independent

Pedestrian, 62, dies after being hit by police car on Boxing Day

A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a police car on Boxing Day in Scotland. The accident happened at about 10.15pm on Monday at Almond Link Road, Livingston, West Lothian.The male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but was pronounced dead a short time later.He has not been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.The driver of the marked police car did not require medical treatment. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.The road was closed for investigations but re-opened at about 4.30am on Tuesday.The accident is being probed...
The Independent

Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor

A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that the victim had been injured.The man had been on a night out with friends when he was approached by a group of people, according to West Midlands Police.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, the force said.Revellers at the nightclub criticised security searches at the event and described a “moody” atmosphere inside the venue.Sydnee...
The Independent

More than one million thefts left unsolved last year, says Labour

More than one million thefts went unsolved last year, Labour has said, as it branded the figures “disgraceful”.An analysis by Labour of crime statistics found that 1,145,254 cases of theft were dropped last year because the police failed to find a suspect.It said that on average a domestic burglary costs victims £1,400, with the party warning that families were losing millions due to unsolved crimes.The party said that if it was in government, it would put 13,000 more police on the streets in a move funded by merging procurement for forces in England and Wales.Theft and burglary are awful crimes...
The Independent

Ex-tenant reveals it would have been hard for killer to move around ‘creaky’ Idaho murders house unnoticed

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds has revealed that it would have been difficult for the killer to move around the “creaky” house unnoticed.Cole Altenede lived in the six-bedroom, off-campus home on King Road, Moscow, during his junior year, before graduating from the college in 2022.On 13 November, current tenants Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend – who was staying with her for the night – were brutally stabbed to death inside the property.Two other female roommates were home at the time and are...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing cousin, 13, of British Olympian

A British Olympian has appealed for support in the search for her 13-year-old cousin who has gone missing in the Basingstoke area after her family and police said they were “extremely concerned” for her welfare.Posting to Twitter on Christmas Eve, high jumper Morgan Lake said Lyla-Jane Lake was last seen in Basingstoke on 21 December.“My 13 year old cousin Lyla-Jane Lake has been missing for 3 nights now. Last seen in Basingstoke at around 9pm on Wednesday night. Police are involved but if anyone has any information please contact me,” she wrote alongside a photograph of her relative.PLEASE SHARE ⚠️My...
The Independent

The Independent

996K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy