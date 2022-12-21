ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

By Alex Green
 6 days ago

No further action will be taken against a man suspected of sending death threats to Piers Morgan , the Metropolitan Police has said.

The TV host, 57, reportedly received messages earlier this year telling him he was “a marked man” and promising he was “getting killed”.

A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested in Manchester on suspicion of making threats to kill.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided the case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution.

Morgan shared a screenshot appearing to show the original threats, which also mentioned members of his family.

He tweeted: “If people can make direct death threats on social media platforms like Instagram (owned by @facebook) and no action is taken against them despite a 22-month police investigation, I suggest there is a big problem with how big tech operates its safety procedures.”

Morgan claimed a letter he had received from the CPS said there had been “clear evidence to prove that you were the victim of a crime and threats of a serious nature were conveyed to you via social media”.

A statement from the Met said: “In May 2022, the case the referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision. It decided that the case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution and therefore no further action will be taken against the suspect.”

Last year, the presenter made headlines after leaving Good Morning Britain following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

His show on TalkTV , Piers Morgan Uncensored, launched in April.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been approached for comment.

The Independent

New images of murder suspect released by police

Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
The Independent

Killers jailed for ‘barbaric’ revenge killing of boy aged 16

The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.They entered two...
New York Post

Wedding descends into massive brawl, leaving 1 stabbed

A couple’s glitzy wedding descended into chaos when guests started fighting outside the venue, leaving one of them stabbed. Police were called to the Grand Paradiso in Fairfield, in Sydney’s west, at about 11 pm on Thursday after a mass brawl broke out. Video from the scene shows two well-dressed men pushing and shoving each other as an argument breaks out. One of them throws a left hook which narrowly misses, but it quickly causes tensions to boil over. Next, men in suits are seen spilling over each other on the pavement as the fracas suddenly develops into an all-in brawl. A man who appeared to throw the first punch is seen being kicked to the ground as another guest throws punches in his direction. A 49-year-old was taken to hospital with cuts to his hand and face, 7 News reported. A man was being questioned by police, but as yet no charges have been laid. The wedding had earlier got off without a hitch, with guests seen enjoying dancing and drumming as the newlyweds celebrated tying their knot alongside their family and friends.
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
The Independent

New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann suspect in other cases

Authorities in Germany have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a man who is also suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.The suspect, identified in reports as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025.Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in...
The Independent

Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail

A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
The Independent

Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat

A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
RadarOnline

JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct

Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
BOULDER, CO
Vice

Student Arrested for Insulting First Lady on Twitter Is Freed From Prison

A student arrested for allegedly insulting Nigeria’s first lady in a tweet has been released from custody, days after activists threatened nationwide protests. Aminu Adamu Muhammed was detained for nearly a month after reportedly tweeting in June that Aisha Buhari had gotten “fatter by eating the masses’ money.” According to Amnesty International, Aminu was tortured after he was picked up on the campus of the Federal University Dutse in the northern state of Jigawa. In a statement, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also claimed that the student had been “brutalised, beaten, maltreated and humiliated by the Police on the orders of Aisha Buhari.”
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
New York Post

Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out.  Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
MANHATTAN, NY
petapixel.com

Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring

A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
The Independent

The Independent

