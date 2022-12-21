DALLAS — Kemba Walker knew he had to make the decision to shut it down last February, leaving the Knicks to take care of his balky knee with an eye on continuing his NBA career. Following a salary-dump trade to Detroit this summer and a subsequent release by the Pistons, the Bronx native and former UConn star hooked on with the Mavericks last month. Walker averaged 12.8 points over 23.8 minutes per game in his first five appearances for Dallas. After sitting out the previous two games for maintenance on his knee, he scored one point in five minutes during the Knicks’...

DALLAS, TX ・ 41 MINUTES AGO