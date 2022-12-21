Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Here's What Bitcoin Maxis Would Love Elon Musk to Do, David Gokhshtein Believes
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Head Back to ATHs, According to Ben Armstrong
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Up 10% in Time for Christmas
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP in for Correction Based on This Sell Signal: Prominent Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin and Four Analysts’ Predictions About Cryptocurrency Price That Went Wrong in 2022
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shib Army's VIP Social Network Launched, Users Are Joining It
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
u.today
SHIB Flips SOL by Market Cap, Solana Projects Likely to Move to Ethereum: Crypto Expert
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Terra Classic (LUNC) Climbs 16% as Market Cap Takes Back $1 Billion
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Peter Schiff Has “Christmas Gift” for BTC Holders, DOGE Turns into Top Traded Crypto After Elon Musk’s Post, SHIB Forms Reversal Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top five crypto news stories over the past day prepared for you by U.Today. Peter Schiff has “Christmas gift” for Bitcoin holders. Bitcoin holders had to face their own “Grinch” in the guise of Peter Schiff this Christmas as the BTC critic shared a special “gift” on his official Twitter account. On Dec. 25, Schiff posted a price chart suggesting Bitcoin is closer to its ceiling than its floor. He then urged the holders of the king crypto to “sell today,” saying that Bitcoin’s upside potential is “so low and downside risk so high.” In the next tweet, Schiff added that his gift is all the money BTC owners will save by selling their holdings today, and if they follow his advice, they will thank him later.
u.today
SHIB, XRP Listed on Wirex's Dual Asset Investment Tool: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
On an upcoming episode of comedian Bill Maher's podcast, "Club Random," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed his interest in purchasing more Bitcoin. That said, he commented that he wanted the largest cryptocurrency to ”go down a lot further" before investing more, Fortune reports. The episode is set to be released Monday.
u.today
Amount of SHIB Supply Held by Whales Becomes Alarming
According to IntoTheBlock data provided by CoinMarketCap, 80% of the total supply of Shiba Inu tokens, SHIB, is concentrated in the hands of large investors. They are considered to be those whose asset position accounts for more than 1% of the total supply and are referred to as whales. More...
u.today
200 Million SHIB Destroyed Last Week, Burn Rate Jumps Since Sunday
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
LUNC's Suspicious Rally Continues, What's Behind It? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 26
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Wife of Top Satoshi Candidate Announces Half Marathon Event for Bitcoiners
The Bitcoin community was taken by surprise when Fran Finney, the wife of Hal Finney, one of the leading Satoshi Nakamoto candidates, recently announced plans for an upcoming special event honoring her husband. "Running Bitcoin" is a half marathon event that will take place between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10...
u.today
DOGE Becomes Top Traded Crypto by Whales After Elon Musk's New Post
According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin, also known as DOGE, became the most traded token among the top 100 Binance Coin (BNB) holders. On the way to this achievement, DOGE overtook Filecoin's token, FIL, which has been particularly popular with these investors in recent days. The rise in DOGE trading volumes came...
u.today
“Very Soon”: Shiba Inu Developer Provides Update on Shibarium
Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, took a moment to offer wishes for the holidays and indicated that the much-anticipated Shibarium, a layer-2 solution, would come “very soon” but not during what he referred to as a crucial time for people to spend with their families.
u.today
XRP, DOGE, ADA: Top 10 Cryptos by Market Cap Undergo Significant Changes
After rising 7% in the last seven days, XRP has surpassed stablecoins from Binance and Paxos, BUSD, to become the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Now with a capitalization of $18.48 billion, XRP is $1.3 billion ahead of its nearest competitor, but at the same time it is $20 billion behind Binance Coin (BNB) itself.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Exchange Flows Show Bull Horns
Today, crypto analytics portal Glassnode Alerts reported highly bullish daily statistics on on-chain flows around crypto exchanges. According to the data, over the past 24 hours, key cryptocurrencies have been leaving rather than entering exchanges. At the same time, there were large inflows of stablecoins to CEXs. By Christmas morning,...
Comments / 0