Check out the top five crypto news stories over the past day prepared for you by U.Today. Peter Schiff has “Christmas gift” for Bitcoin holders. Bitcoin holders had to face their own “Grinch” in the guise of Peter Schiff this Christmas as the BTC critic shared a special “gift” on his official Twitter account. On Dec. 25, Schiff posted a price chart suggesting Bitcoin is closer to its ceiling than its floor. He then urged the holders of the king crypto to “sell today,” saying that Bitcoin’s upside potential is “so low and downside risk so high.” In the next tweet, Schiff added that his gift is all the money BTC owners will save by selling their holdings today, and if they follow his advice, they will thank him later.

14 HOURS AGO