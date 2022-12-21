ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Experts find concerning levels of toxic heavy metals in chocolate

By Keenan Smith
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piRAM_0jptiZfd00

It's the holiday season and a go-to gift for many people is chocolate and candy.

In fact, according to the National Retail Federation, 31% of consumers plan to give candy as a gift this holiday season. But, before putting a bow on that candy bar, a new consumer reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.

"Our tests found concerning levels of cadmium or lead, two toxic heavy metals, in most of the dark chocolate bars we tested," Kevin Loria from Consumer Reports said.

Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars. The results?

"For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that," Loria said.

Now Consumer Reports experts and public health authorities say some may be harmful.

According to Consumer Reports, consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems, including kidney damage, hypertension, and reproductive issues. The risks are greater for kids.

"In young children, the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ," Loria said.

In response to Consumer Reports, several of the manufacturers whose chocolates had higher levels of heavy metals said that heavy metals occur naturally in soil, and they take steps to try to reduce it.

So how can a chocolate lover safely satisfy their sweet tooth?

Consumer Reports' tests found that cadmium levels tend to increase with higher cacao percentages, so if you're craving dark chocolate go for a 55% percent chocolate instead of an 85% one.

Also, if you eat dark chocolate every day, you may want to cut back to maybe just an ounce serving a couple of times a week instead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
EatingWell

Is it Safe to Eat an Egg with a Small Crack in the Shell?

Eggs are an ever-popular grocery item. They cook quickly, can be used in everything from breakfast to baked goods and they're high in protein, with 6 grams per one large egg. We all know to lift the lid when choosing a carton at the store to check for broken eggs. But what if the egg is still intact with a small crack in the shell? Is it still safe to eat? Or, should you follow the rule, "when in doubt, throw it out?" Let's find out.
Futurism

Popular Dark Chocolate Brands Contain Dangerous Heavy Metals, Report Finds

You may want to hold off on binge eating all the dark chocolates you're gifted this holiday season, because a new report by Consumer Reports found that many prominent brands contain worryingly high levels of dangerous heavy metals. The independent nonprofit conducted tests on 28 dark chocolate bars, including popular...
marthastewart.com

A Recent Report Found High Lead and Cadmium Levels in Chocolate Bars From Hershey's, Trader Joe's, and More Brands

If you have a sweet tooth, dark chocolate is likely one of your favorite treats to indulge in. Before you reach for the bar stashed in your candy drawer, however, review Consumer Reports latest findings: According to their research, certain popular chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, are producing bars with high levels of lead and cadmium. Consuming unsafe amounts of both could negatively impact your health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
physiciansweekly.com

Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort

Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Prevention

What Is Strep A, and What Are the Symptoms?

The U.K. government is warning parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of scarlet fever and invasive group A strep, an infection that’s killed six children in the country. Scarlet fever, government officials explained, is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci. In “very rare occasions,” the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive group A strep. “While still uncommon, there has been an increase in invasive group A strep cases this year, particularly in children under 10,” the warning reads.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy