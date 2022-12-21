If you'll rely on trends before laying down any Week 17 NFL bets, then the Buccaneers hosting the Panthers should jump out at you. Shockingly, Tampa has yet to cover at home this season (0-6-1), and Sunday provides its last opportunity to do so. On the other hand, the Panthers are a perfect 4-0 against the spread in divisional games. Despite the NFL betting trends favoring Carolina, Tampa is a 3-point favorite in the latest Week 17 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, which has six other games with Week 17 NFL spreads of a field goal or less. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

