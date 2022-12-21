ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal

Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pirates' Rich Hill: Gets one-year deal from Pirates

Hill signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Hill is coming off a season with the Red Sox which saw him put up a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 109 strikeouts over 124.1 innings covering 26 starts. He'll turn 43 in March but has remained mostly effective in recent years, albeit with a drop in strikeout rate. Hill will be a candidate to be traded to a contender at the deadline if he's healthy and pitching well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Five MLB contenders with glaring roster holes: Yankees in left field, Braves at second base, more

We have entered the dog days of the offseason. The most important offseason dates and deadlines (non-tender deadline, Winter Meetings, etc.) have passed and hot stove activity has slowed during the holidays. Once the calendar flips to January, teams will be in bargain-hunting mode, and we'll begin counting down the days until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.
Mets' William Woods: Designated for assignment

Woods was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Woods made his big-league debut last season for Atlanta, throwing a pair of scoreless innings. He was designated for assignment in mid-November before being claimed by the Mets but will now be available for any team to claim again. It's not often that a 23-year-old with big-league experience is available for free, though Woods' 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings in the minors last year may dissuade potential suitors.
ATLANTA, NY
Vikings' James Lynch: Done for regular season

Lynch (shoulder) is expected to miss the final two weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over the Giants, Lynch is expected to pull back and rehab the injury for the final two games of the regular season, setting his sights on a potential postseason return. The 23-year-old will finish the 2022 campaign with 20 tackles while appearing in a career-high 15 contests. In Lynch's absence, Esezi Otomewo could garner a larger role moving forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: 21-day elevation window open

The Jets designated Ogbuehi (groin) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ogbuehi found himself on injured reserve following the groin issue he sustained back in Week 12 versus Chicago, however, he'll now be eligible to return to practice this week and suit up against Seattle on New Year's Day following Tuesday's transaction.
NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions, office pool, survivor picks for Week 17, 2022

If you'll rely on trends before laying down any Week 17 NFL bets, then the Buccaneers hosting the Panthers should jump out at you. Shockingly, Tampa has yet to cover at home this season (0-6-1), and Sunday provides its last opportunity to do so. On the other hand, the Panthers are a perfect 4-0 against the spread in divisional games. Despite the NFL betting trends favoring Carolina, Tampa is a 3-point favorite in the latest Week 17 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, which has six other games with Week 17 NFL spreads of a field goal or less. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

