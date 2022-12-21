Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rich Hill: Gets one-year deal from Pirates
Hill signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Hill is coming off a season with the Red Sox which saw him put up a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 109 strikeouts over 124.1 innings covering 26 starts. He'll turn 43 in March but has remained mostly effective in recent years, albeit with a drop in strikeout rate. Hill will be a candidate to be traded to a contender at the deadline if he's healthy and pitching well.
CBS Sports
Five MLB contenders with glaring roster holes: Yankees in left field, Braves at second base, more
We have entered the dog days of the offseason. The most important offseason dates and deadlines (non-tender deadline, Winter Meetings, etc.) have passed and hot stove activity has slowed during the holidays. Once the calendar flips to January, teams will be in bargain-hunting mode, and we'll begin counting down the days until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.
CBS Sports
Mets' William Woods: Designated for assignment
Woods was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Woods made his big-league debut last season for Atlanta, throwing a pair of scoreless innings. He was designated for assignment in mid-November before being claimed by the Mets but will now be available for any team to claim again. It's not often that a 23-year-old with big-league experience is available for free, though Woods' 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings in the minors last year may dissuade potential suitors.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Rangers agree to terms with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on reported $34 million deal
The Texas Rangers have bolstered the rotation behind ace Jacob deGrom by agreeing to terms with veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, CBS Sports' Jim Bowden confirms. According to ESPN, the deal, which is pending a physical, will guarantee Eovaldi $34 million over two years with a vesting player option for 2025 and incentives.
CBS Sports
Vikings' James Lynch: Done for regular season
Lynch (shoulder) is expected to miss the final two weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over the Giants, Lynch is expected to pull back and rehab the injury for the final two games of the regular season, setting his sights on a potential postseason return. The 23-year-old will finish the 2022 campaign with 20 tackles while appearing in a career-high 15 contests. In Lynch's absence, Esezi Otomewo could garner a larger role moving forward.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox listening to Chris Sale trade offers; Rich Hill lands with Pirates on $8M deal
The baseball world right now is mostly waiting on the outcome of the Mets and Carlos Correa trying to finalize a delayed deal, but there are still a few other things worth monitoring in this slow period on the calendar. Let's do a quick rumors roundup here on this fine Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: 21-day elevation window open
The Jets designated Ogbuehi (groin) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ogbuehi found himself on injured reserve following the groin issue he sustained back in Week 12 versus Chicago, however, he'll now be eligible to return to practice this week and suit up against Seattle on New Year's Day following Tuesday's transaction.
CBS Sports
NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions, office pool, survivor picks for Week 17, 2022
If you'll rely on trends before laying down any Week 17 NFL bets, then the Buccaneers hosting the Panthers should jump out at you. Shockingly, Tampa has yet to cover at home this season (0-6-1), and Sunday provides its last opportunity to do so. On the other hand, the Panthers are a perfect 4-0 against the spread in divisional games. Despite the NFL betting trends favoring Carolina, Tampa is a 3-point favorite in the latest Week 17 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, which has six other games with Week 17 NFL spreads of a field goal or less. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.
