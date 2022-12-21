ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

Related
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Christmas Dinner From Yen Ching

Our family had our Christmas celebration on Christmas Eve. My niece, Caylin and her husband Patrick had all of us over to their house for a fun and festive lunch and family get-together. So yesterday, I thought I’d go to the store and get something and cook up a Christmas...
PEORIA, IL
Jason Morton

Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers

The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Holiday travel turmoil felt at Peoria International Airport

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This long Christmas weekend traditionally brings a busy day for many at the airport but with Monday’s snowfall, flights across the country and here in Illinois faced delays or cancelations. In Peoria, many were anxiously waiting for their family members, who may have been...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives

Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Missing Elderly Princeton Man Passes Away

An unfortunate end to a missing person's case in Princeton. Late Saturday night, the Princeton Police Department announced they were calling off the search for 92-year-old John Atkinson. The announcement went on to mention keeping Atkinson's family in your prayers as they grieve the loss of a loved one and that privacy for the family was being requested as they work through their grief. The Illinois State Police confirmed Atkinson had been located when they canceled an alert for an endangered missing person.
PRINCETON, IL
KWQC

Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
GENESEO, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Friends and family search for local missing woman

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Friends and family are looking for East Peoria resident Caryl Harrer. The last time anyone saw her was Sunday December 11. Harrer lives alone and was last seen at dinner with a friend. In fact, Teresa Nelson says when friends and family went to her home to check on her, they found her door unlocked, one car gone and the other unlocked with keys in it, her beloved cat missing, and her take-home bag from dinner that night still on her countertop.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth

A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
GALESBURG, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local firefighters battling blazes and bitter cold temperatures

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are not only battling blazes this week, but also frigid temperatures and high winds. Friday afternoon, local fire firefighters put out a blaze at DJ’s Tire and Auto in Bartonville. Assistant Chief of the Bartonville Fire Department Kevin Cheatham said the conditions do make a difference. “We’ve got to be […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay

SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
SPRING BAY, IL
1470 WMBD

Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy