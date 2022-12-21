Read full article on original website
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Christmas Dinner From Yen Ching
Our family had our Christmas celebration on Christmas Eve. My niece, Caylin and her husband Patrick had all of us over to their house for a fun and festive lunch and family get-together. So yesterday, I thought I’d go to the store and get something and cook up a Christmas...
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers
The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
25newsnow.com
Santa makes 1st stop to a family who lost their home on Thanksgiving Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - On the morning of Thanksgiving, one Peoria family’s life was instantly changed forever. A sudden turn of events led forced them to have to start building all over and a visit from Santa Claus renewed their strength in asking for help. “It was a...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
25newsnow.com
Holiday travel turmoil felt at Peoria International Airport
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This long Christmas weekend traditionally brings a busy day for many at the airport but with Monday’s snowfall, flights across the country and here in Illinois faced delays or cancelations. In Peoria, many were anxiously waiting for their family members, who may have been...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
starvedrock.media
Missing Elderly Princeton Man Passes Away
An unfortunate end to a missing person's case in Princeton. Late Saturday night, the Princeton Police Department announced they were calling off the search for 92-year-old John Atkinson. The announcement went on to mention keeping Atkinson's family in your prayers as they grieve the loss of a loved one and that privacy for the family was being requested as they work through their grief. The Illinois State Police confirmed Atkinson had been located when they canceled an alert for an endangered missing person.
wglt.org
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
Do This Dumb Thing to Dogs in Normal, Illinois and You Go to Jail
The fact that this is a law means someone has done it before and gotten busted. I'm talking about a supremely dumb thing you could possibly do to a dog in Normal, Illinois that the law says would result in you going to jail. I am not making this up...
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
25newsnow.com
Friends and family search for local missing woman
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Friends and family are looking for East Peoria resident Caryl Harrer. The last time anyone saw her was Sunday December 11. Harrer lives alone and was last seen at dinner with a friend. In fact, Teresa Nelson says when friends and family went to her home to check on her, they found her door unlocked, one car gone and the other unlocked with keys in it, her beloved cat missing, and her take-home bag from dinner that night still on her countertop.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Local firefighters battling blazes and bitter cold temperatures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are not only battling blazes this week, but also frigid temperatures and high winds. Friday afternoon, local fire firefighters put out a blaze at DJ’s Tire and Auto in Bartonville. Assistant Chief of the Bartonville Fire Department Kevin Cheatham said the conditions do make a difference. “We’ve got to be […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
