How To Watch The Miami Heat Wednesday Against Los Angeles Lakers, Injury Report, Lineups, Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Miami swept the series the season prior and has currently won three of the last four overall against LAL. The Heat are 30-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 10-24 in road games.
Lakers News: Betting On Los Angeles To Conjure Some Magic In Orlando
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers hope to shake off the eggnog hangovers no doubt inspired by a sloppy second half of Christmas basketball against the Dallas Mavericks that led to the team's fourth consecutive defeat. L.A. will look to return to the winners' circle when it battles the Orlando Magic.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers attempt to climb Eastern Conference standings against Atlanta Hawks
The Indiana Pacers take on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night when the Hawks travel to Indianapolis. Both teams have 17 wins and are separated by .5 games in the Eastern Conference standings. Each group is 4-6 in its last ten games....
Score Predictions for Hornets at Warriors
The Hornets have shown some life lately, but are on the second night of a back-to-back, as well as the last game of their six-game road trip over the holidays. The defense to stop a supremely talented warriors squad just isn’t there right now, but this game could turn into a shootout.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Detroit Pistons
With Monday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons being the front half of a back to back, the LA Clippers have chosen to rest Kawhi Leonard with the intention of playing him on Tuesday vs. the Toronto Raptors. Up until this point, the Clippers had been opting to play Leonard vs. the inferior opponent in a back to back set, and rest him against the better team. They will be going against that method here, lining him up to play in front of his former Toronto Raptors fanbase.
George, Clippers rally late, beat Pistons 142-131 in OT
Paul George scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 3:34 of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
Pascal Siakam is Reaching Kawhi Leonard’s Level of Unstoppability: His Jumper Makes Him ‘As Hard to Guard as Anybody’
There was a sense of inevitability when Kawhi Leonard got the ball back in those 2019 playoffs. No matter what was going on with everyone else, there was a calmness, a poise, and an understanding Leonard could create something out of nothing. View the original article to see embedded media.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
Your Los Angeles Lakers have fallen into a brutal 1-4 record while their best player, All-Star center Anthony Davis, has been put on ice as he recovers from a right foot stress injury. L.A. head coach Darvin Ham has opted to start 25-year-old journeyman center Thomas Bryant in Davis's stead,...
Matisse Thybulle Talks Emotional Growth Dealing With Low Minutes
Matisse Thybulle’s role hasn’t been consistent so far this season. When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped things off back in late October, Thybulle was on the outside of the rotation, averaging just one minute on the floor through the first five games. With Doc Rivers expanding the rotation, and...
Ja Morant Doubles Down on Western Conference Shade
In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was asked which teams this season look like difficult opponents that the Grizzlies will have to go through. With little hesitation, Morant answered with just one team, the Boston Celtics. When asked about the Western Conference, Morant said, "Nah. I'm fine in the West."
Nets push winning streak to 9 with 125-117 win over Cavs
The only drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets right now is when they're going to lose again. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Controversial Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzles had a very unique sequence in the third quarter of Sunday night's Christmas game. The Warriors opted to intentionally foul Steven Adams to make him shoot free throws, but the officiating crew ruled it a take foul, which awarded Memphis one free throw and possession.
Suns-Grizzlies NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The Suns and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis. Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will be without its top scorer once again in the teams’ second meeting of the season as it tries to put a stop to its recent skid, which includes a three-game losing streak and a 3–7 mark over its last 10 games.
Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102
Acting interim Boston Celtics coach Damon Stoudamire had the perfect plan for his debut in the top job. “It’s always a little easier when you’ve got JT and JB,” Stoudamire said after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 77 points to lead the Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “It’s not a bad start.”
Skyforce fall short in final minute against Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (0-1), 112-108, on Tuesday afternoon at Paycom Center. Thunder assignment player Jaylin Williams posted a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. “I thought we came in as an improved team after the first 18 games of the season.” […]
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Lions
Carolina opens the game with a 10-0 lead but surrenders 21 unanswered and has to fight back in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling short. I do believe D'Onta Foreman and the Panthers' run game gets back on track but for the first time this season, Sam Darnold will throw not just one interception but two. The sloppy day from Sam will be a big reason why the Lions stay hot, winning their fourth in a row and seventh of the last eight.
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche's winning streak at four
