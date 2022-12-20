Blind Assessment: Deep-toned, richly sweet. Black cherry, hazelnut, magnolia, cane sugar, tangerine zest in aroma and cup. Sweet-toned structure with winey acidity; plush, satiny mouthfeel. The finish centers around notes of black cherry, hazelnut and tangerine zest. Notes: Produced by smallholding farmers from trees of the Bourbon and Typica varieties...

