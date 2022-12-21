Read full article on original website
Much Warmer Next Few Days
TULSA, Okla. — Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with gusty south winds as high as 45 mph. Afternoon highs near 60 degrees. Breezy conditions will continue Thursday however temperatures will climb in the mid 60s! Lots of cloud coverage. Cloud coverage will stick around with highs in the upper 50s...
Warming trend this week!
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies early in the evening and then increasing clouds overnight. The low in Tulsa down to 17°. Winds becoming variable 5-10 mph. Clearing skies early Tuesday morning. Lots of sun Tuesday. South winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. The high reaching 47°.
