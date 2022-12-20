Read full article on original website
coffeereview.com
Chelbessa Ethiopia
Blind Assessment: Delicately fruit-toned, crisply sweet. Strawberry, cocoa nib, lemon verbena, hazelnut, freesia-like flowers in aroma and cup. Sweet structure with gently bright acidity; full, satiny-smooth mouthfeel. Cocoa and almond dominate the finish with undertones of strawberry. Notes: Yirgacheffe is a coffee region in southern Ethiopia that produces distinctive coffees...
coffeereview.com
Nyeri Hill Kenya
Blind Assessment: Complex, deeply engaging. Bing cherry, pomelo, salted caramel, lemon balm, cedar in aroma and cup. Brightly sweet-tart with vivacious acidity; plush, syrupy mouthfeel. The resonant finish consolidates around notes of cherry and bittersweet citrus. Notes: Despite grower discontent, unclear government coffee policy and urban encroachment on prime coffee...
