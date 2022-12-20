Blind Assessment: Delicately fruit-toned, crisply sweet. Strawberry, cocoa nib, lemon verbena, hazelnut, freesia-like flowers in aroma and cup. Sweet structure with gently bright acidity; full, satiny-smooth mouthfeel. Cocoa and almond dominate the finish with undertones of strawberry. Notes: Yirgacheffe is a coffee region in southern Ethiopia that produces distinctive coffees...

1 DAY AGO