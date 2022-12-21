Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. Today, we bring you the second part in a series from reporter and producer Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicoeur. They look at efforts around the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known as "Mass. and Cass," to get people struggling with homelessness around there into permanent housing. Today's installment is all about one nonprofit’s work to help 150 people into permanent housing.

