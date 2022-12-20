A Lampasas restaurant is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that occurred the morning of Dec. 6. In a recent post on social media, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant called for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary of the restaurant located at 609 Central Texas Expressway. Restaurant officials said it “appeared not to have been his first time…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO