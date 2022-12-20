ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox44news.com

Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered

Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center

The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen outlines plan for impending cold weather

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) –The City of Killeen has outlined its plan for the impending cold weather. The City held a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the plans to open a warming center, and to give additional cold weather tips. To prepare for the arctic...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen apartment complex fire damages eight units

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters responded at around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of dispatch and reported flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear...
KILLEEN, TX
FOX 44 News

Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Water tower in Holland overflows, icing over nearby road

HOLLAND, Texas — A water tower in Holland overflowed Friday morning, icing over FM 2268 at Rosansky Road, according to Assistant Chief Chris Evans with the Holland Volunteer Fire Department. Evans said they were alerted to the problem by someone driving in the area. He said it was unknown...
HOLLAND, TX
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

El Rodeo seeks help after burglary

A Lampasas restaurant is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that occurred the morning of Dec. 6. In a recent post on social media, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant called for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary of the restaurant located at 609 Central Texas Expressway. Restaurant officials said it “appeared not to have been his first time…
LAMPASAS, TX
News Channel 25

1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business

A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ in Wednesday fire

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire. The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.
SALADO, TX

