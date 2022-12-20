Read full article on original website
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights BallotWilliam DavisHarker Heights, TX
Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
City of Killeen outlines plan for impending cold weather
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) –The City of Killeen has outlined its plan for the impending cold weather. The City held a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the plans to open a warming center, and to give additional cold weather tips. To prepare for the arctic...
Many Central Texans without gas in extreme cold, Atmos asks customers to conserve
Several people in KXAN's viewing area have sent emails to us reporting that they're experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.
Killeen apartment complex fire damages eight units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters responded at around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of dispatch and reported flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Boil water noticed issued for Killeen water customers in Middle Pressure Plane
A boil water notice has been issued for all City of Killeen water customers in the Middle Pressure Plane.
Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Water tower in Holland overflows, icing over nearby road
HOLLAND, Texas — A water tower in Holland overflowed Friday morning, icing over FM 2268 at Rosansky Road, according to Assistant Chief Chris Evans with the Holland Volunteer Fire Department. Evans said they were alerted to the problem by someone driving in the area. He said it was unknown...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
Company fined more than $250K after two killed in Jarrell trench collapse
JARRELL, Texas — After a federal investigation, officials have determined that a construction company is largely at fault after the deaths of two employees working at a trench site in Jarrell in June. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the company failed to follow required workplace safety standards,...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
El Rodeo seeks help after burglary
A Lampasas restaurant is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that occurred the morning of Dec. 6. In a recent post on social media, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant called for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary of the restaurant located at 609 Central Texas Expressway. Restaurant officials said it “appeared not to have been his first time…
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business
A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ in Wednesday fire
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire. The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.
Thousands have reported power outages, strong winds likely to blame
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some people in the Bell County area are going on twenty-four hours without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Those residents say their power went out when wind chill was -1° on Thursday. “My husband is 83 and I’m 76 and it’s cold...
