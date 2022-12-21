ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

shoredailynews.com

Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023

Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA

