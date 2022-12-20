For a limited time*, players who do not own Dragonflight, but have a subscription or active Game Time can play the new expansion as the dracthyr Evoker begins today. For the earliest and longest courses, experience the Forbidden Reach starting zone in the same class and race course at the Dragon Isles, from level 63 to level 63 during the Waking Shores (Figure 1). You have a chance to discover all the quests, to learn Dragonriding, or to gain the knowledge and skill required, and even experience two new dungeons during the trial periodRuby Lifepools and Nokhud Offensive.

2 DAYS AGO