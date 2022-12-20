ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13 million players played Fallout 76. Bethesda shared statistics for 2022

Fallout 76 reached 33.5 million players, Bethesda announced in an interesting infographic with all the 2022 numbers for the post-apocalyptic RPG, and backtracks show how the developers were able to make up for a not-so-great launch. Fallout 76 has grown tremendously over the past year, with players from around the...
Using a Cloud9 Streamer IWillDominate leaves the Organisation

One of the most famous channeled of the war, IWillDominate has left Cloud 9 after two years of friendship. The former football player joined the team as a content creator but, after the news, he’ll likely continue his journey on his own. Cloud9 ended the partnership between the two...
Former bosses of Far Cry lead the development of new title for Blizzard

Blizzard announced that Dan Hay, former manager of Far Cry franchise, is a leading player in the development of this new game. The executive left Ubisoft last year. Now he’s working on the first original IP after the release of Overwatch 2. A statement posted on the official website...
The international champion announced his retirement from the French national team

2018 World Champion with France Blaise Matuidi announced his retirement from playing. The 35-year-old midfielder recently played for Inter Miami. I liked football. You’ve given me so much. When I look at the path I went, I see tears in the face. I fulfilled children and men’s dreams. I turn the page with pain, but with pride.
The community was a discontent for that champion

When it comes to League of Legends community feedback, it often criticizes certain champions, their designs, abilities, and all under the sun. The players also applauded the same name for an off-shoot game. The community praised Ezreals design on Leagues subreddit on December 21. In the post, the author talked...
High on Life Author makes the game pass so successful that it is no longer compulsory

The author of a humorous shooter High on Life explained how successful he was in the subscription game Pass. Avant release of the game, creator Rick and Morty thoroughly studied the possibilities of the services. He talked to representatives of the studios that released their creations on Game Pass, and they said that service in some cases helped the sales of the company to seven times.
Top 3: What is one of the hardest games released in 2022?

2022 offered us productions of the highest quality. The outstanding Elden Ring was presented with Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2022but also works like War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and dazzlingly cool indies like Tunic ed Immortality left their mark. Of the way, given the...
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a film made out of Italian fans

The release of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion was presented at Milan Games Week 2022 by a coustic of many Italian fans whose fans they had hoped for a ride. Well, Bandai Namco made a video of the game with theirs opinion. When called “Pertana 7” by the international...
BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 starts May 25 and 2023 in Japan

BUSTAFELLOWS series 2 will be available for Switch, iOS, and Android on May 25, 2023, in Japan for 7.480 yen. A new edition of 9.680 yen will also be available for Switch, which includes a copy of the game, Turtles Pizza pizza box, soundtrack CD, Drama CD, acrylic illustration board, game booklet and game store card.
Pep. Salah made history in Guardiolas Mansey City

The two-match match on Wednesday, December 22, was an English League Cup win with Liverpool losing to Manchester City with the score of two or three, and missed the chance to enter the quarter-finals. Mohamed Salah was born in New York City as a journalist. The 30-year-old Egyptian reached first...
Free game No. 7 at Epic Games: A ray tracing game awaits

The new order, 21.12.2022 at 18:40 by Thilo Bayer Wolfenstein, takes place at Epic Games in New York. At five p.m. sharp, Epic has again lifted the veil on the seventh mysterious game that will be given away for 24 hours around Christmas. After five indie games and a blockbuster (Wolfenstein new order), Lego Builders Journey is an absolute joy to watch and fortify a beautiful ray tracing building game.
Farm XP in the Fortnite Reboot Rally 2022

The Fortnite Reboot Rally stepped back last week. It gives fans the opportunity to return to the game and really boost their XP. This is fantastic news, the battle pass is still well underway in the game! With multiple quests and more goals, this is a great way to grow XP and the level of production.
Fly on the Dragonflight Trial!

For a limited time*, players who do not own Dragonflight, but have a subscription or active Game Time can play the new expansion as the dracthyr Evoker begins today. For the earliest and longest courses, experience the Forbidden Reach starting zone in the same class and race course at the Dragon Isles, from level 63 to level 63 during the Waking Shores (Figure 1). You have a chance to discover all the quests, to learn Dragonriding, or to gain the knowledge and skill required, and even experience two new dungeons during the trial periodRuby Lifepools and Nokhud Offensive.
The festive event Snow Brawl started in Warface

The developers of the multiplayer PvP shooter Warface released an update titled Snow Brawl. Now players have access to the new PvP mode Brawl, which is a battle of which happens on winter maps: Bridges 2037 and Hangar. The wing is divided into two teams and the main task for victory is to score 200 points. Everything’s too simple and clear.
The free game number 9 is at Epic Games. This time there is a leak

From 12-23-2322 at 12:31 p.m. by Thilo Bayer Game Number 9 starts for free at Epic Games around 5 o’clock. This time there’s a leak that’s believable. Accordingly, a relatively new sci-fi game will be given up for 24 hours. There’s only a limited number of retro...

