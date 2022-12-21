Character Rares are an special card type that is used to show the relationship between Pokemon and its Trainers that grew up in thePokemon TCG withsun & Moon Cosmic Eclipse. These cards were rendered in an incredibly thin Full Art style, using a clean, simple rainbow foil that allowed the art to shine. Character Rares were absent from sets for years before reemerging in early 2022 withSword andamp; Shield Brilliant Stars, which brought back this card type, and also introduced Character Super Rares. Characters with rare characteristics combine them to a Rare-only mechanic such as Pokemon V or Pokemon VMAX, adding light texturing. These cards, similar to those from Alternate Arts, are fan-favorites. Let’s look back at the most rare Character Rares which were introduced inKemon TCG sets released in 2022.

