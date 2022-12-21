Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
A fan improved the performance of the revised Witcher 3 version of the updated The Witcher
After the release of the update ofWitcher 3 received support for ray tracing and a number of other graphical improvements, the studio CD Projekt Red received a lot of criticism from the fan community, and most of the complaints were about performance. Especially when it comes to RTX mode. Even though the games promised to fix the situation, the game hasn’t received major updates yet. These limited to small quickfixes mean a little. That’s the reason that the gifted fans of this series decided to take matters into their own hands. On Nexus Mods, none of this appeared, or even a mod created, but an edited file, making it difficult to copy the games folder, and dicking it to the game folder produces noticeable performance improvement with a few hordes of changes. The creator of that fix, hiding the nickname he diednotes that the rise in FPS on the GeForce RTX 2060 Super video card at fourteen40p was a great 35%. Before To install the OptimizedRT file, take it to the folder [The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt]binconfigplatformpc on 7900XT and 7900XTX.
game-news24.com
Here’s the list of the best games for Xbox games released in 2022
2022 pleased with various other games, although it was excellent, despite the release of many notable DLCs. Traditionally, add-ons give less attention than major games, and they are directed at fans who have the original project. There are also more reviews for add-ons. The best DLC for this year is not so much on.
game-news24.com
Is it worth it to beat Shogun Raiden in Genshin Impact?
Raiden is the world’s leading electron archon. The pair promised their inhabitants an unchanging eternity. The banner with this character will appear in the second half of the current update. Thus, it’s time to research the worth, the profits and the costs of that property. We have written...
game-news24.com
Epic Store, the free game of December 29 is a great franchise. What about that?
After being surprised by the Death Stranding gift today and making available F.I.S.T Forged in the Shadow Torch, Epic Games is preparing to sell new games for free this holiday season. As part of the promise to take the names of the games that will be given away today and...
game-news24.com
Pokemon fans weigh in on what Ashs greatest Pokemon team of six would be the best of its kind
Since 25 years of catching and battling Pokemon, Ash Ketchum became a Pokemon Champion. While starring in the anime, Ash caught about 77 Pokemon species, based on your perceptions and character counts. Now that his journey has been over, fans are debating what his best team would be out of all the Pokemon he has had over the years.
game-news24.com
How board games conquered Christmas from HeroQuest to Orc Borg
One more thing than Monopoly (pic: Hasbro). GameCentral is analyzing the year in Tabletop games, from the rise of Henry Cavills Warhammer to the best Christmas games. What board game did you play this Christmas? You may not conceive an eight hour day of back stabbing for Game of Thrones: The board game, but they dug out the Monopoly or Risk board instead. Board games are now widespread during Christmas, so making choices of a choice can be very overwhelming, but it wasn’t always possible.
game-news24.com
Super Smash Bros. director reveals he’s semi-retired
The famed director is taking this slow time out now (pic: YouTube). Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that he’s semi-retired during an interview about his newly launched YouTube channel. The future of the Super Smash Bros. series has been uncertain for a long time with director Masahiro Sakurai unable to exclude...
game-news24.com
Deadline Anime Games launched an official Game-Systood Giveaway
Yesterday, all users know this! Some people are getting frustrated. This new free game is Dead Beaching: a short version of the Hideo Kojimas action adventure game that can be picked up in 24 hours from December 26 at 10 p.m. The game will be a popular tool for the world. Hopefully, it will give some resemblance to the games to those who choose it.
game-news24.com
Survivors top Steamdumps Top Releases of the Year: Survivors in a lot of times
The main release of 2022 in Steam was Vampire Survivor. The algorithm itself, like the author said, doesn’t only weigh in the user’s feedback, besides the number of comments in a particular project. The more reviews the score is, the more accurate it is. For example, the same Survivors has a rating of almost 90 % (more than 168 thousand positive reviews).
game-news24.com
Hunt: Showdown Running Up Currently the New Devil’s Moon event
Crytek has an event happening in Hunt: Showdown as players can participate in the disturbing Devil’s Moon match. The event is currently underway, and is going on through February 15th, 2023. Apart from adding new features that bring haunting images to your monitor, you’ll have more of your abilities, an incredible new story and over 50 rewards to unlock throughout the year. This includes two new Legendary Hunters, Blood Bonds, weapons and more they haven’t revealed. We have all the details with you below.
game-news24.com
Fortnite: video comparison with and without the Lumen and Nanite technologies of the Unreal Engine 5
ElAnalistaDeBitz created a simple comparison video showing the differences between Fortnite and Utopia, or if you use technologies Lumen and Nanite di Unreal Engine 5. This video perfectly matches the PC, PS5 and Xbox. Look into the picture below. The video shows the effectiveness of Nanites. The official documents of...
game-news24.com
The tidbit: An attempt to cross the knot between Crypto and Dota and a 2nd
The Nouns DAO recently proposed to host a new Dota 2 event. With the name “SEOSVITATIONAL” the proposal includes the collaborators WePlay Esports and Kyle melonzz Freedman. THE NOUNSVITATIONAL. The proposal came as a simple post on the Nouns discourse, where Slacks mentioned his initial idea. The NOUNSVITATIONAL...
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West has an innovative detail system
The artist’s director, Horizon Forbidden West Jan Barth van Beek described the unusual shadow system used in the character’s life. The authors of this project were praised for the way dark-skinned characters are depicted in the game. Bart thanked the fans for their assessment and revealed that the creators only use that very unique system. This feature lets you learn the metric of melanin in characters to show their skin color more convincingly and realistically (of any other ethnic group). Consequently, characters also authentically convey their emotions and manifestations: skins reddened in anger. At the same time, the author said that one of the problem with the animation of the characters turned out to be their different heights. And even if the player is doing the same thing (sit on the chair), the play will have to pick their own animations. Now the studio Guerilla games is working on a multiplayer game in the same universe, which had newly reopened on the company’s website.
game-news24.com
WoW: The history of loot and how to improve it
In the Mausoleum of the First, there’s really a lot happening. A magical discharge makes the air look like ozone, weapons clash, players scream. A place that you know now is much more important to me. You’re supposed to detonate all the damn unstable cores! Is he stuttering? Can I speak Nazari? If you’re in a self-conscious proto-idiot listening to me, or am I talking to the damn floor that seems where youre most comfortable yet feels? You smile Your raid leader is back and in a slightly more good mood today than usual!
game-news24.com
Elden Ring tears GOTY numbers are a lot higher than those of the slaves (Sweet and the Beast)
2022 is really winding down and everyone has spoken of the games of the year, or all of the best titles that have been published in the last twelve months. Some of the most famous names you’ll find was Elden Ring e God of War Ragnarok, which in a certain sense opened and closed the year. Which of the two has, however, won more GOTH? According to a recent report, the tool “ResetEra BrickArts295” beat the Los Angeles Studio game.
game-news24.com
Older Scrolls VII: Next solid hint of exclusivity in the Xbox
Many RPG fans can expect more titles than The Elder Scrolls VI. It isn’t officially confirmed yet, but there’s growing sign of this upcoming epic from Bethesda able to play exclusively on Xbox. Since Microsoft took over Bethesda, it has already been confirmed that the two top titles...
game-news24.com
The game’s first title is Theme from the fern
Good Shepherd Entertainment recently released the title of the sequel To Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. This one is based on the iconic “Klown March” song, and only this time, it’s been upgraded with modern synths and hardcore guitar riffs to make it epic. The game’s music was composed by the legendary musician and composer, John Massari, who was responsible for the original song’s performance. You may be watching the screen at the bottom.
game-news24.com
Death Stranding 2 Reveal Trailer What Secrets Does It Keep?
After months of cryptic teases spanning social media, Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions have finally announced Death Stranding 2 in order to finish the second fight. The two-minute reveal trailer, first broadcast at The Games Awards 2022, sees returning characters Sam and Fragile respectively, while Troy Baker also returned alongside Newcomers Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna.
game-news24.com
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti went on sale before the official announcement of the purchase
The official release of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti video card is scheduled to start in January. There was nothing that hindered foreign retailers to sell it before the date set by Nvidia. Some people buy something new in the Serbian store. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming model costed around 1400 dollars.
game-news24.com
Disney Dreamlight Valleys next update is full of new house skins
Since it was released in September, Disney Dreamlight Valley underwent some significant changes. The fans couldn’t take the game off and rip it apart, collect the items and beat all the character quests, and decorate their valley to suit their hearts. Of course, there have always been some things missing from the customization features of the game, and it looks like the game will finally be added to one of them, house skins.
Comments / 0