Declan de Barrashowrunner The Witcher: Origins confirmed that the main series and its spin-offs are not and will not be the same as those versions of the same person. This means that the new Geralt, who will be played by a different actor after the third season, won’t be explained to the multiverse, such as for example in Marvel. Recall that from the first to the third seasons, Geralt of Rivia plays Henry Cavillhowever, in the fourth season it’ll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

1 DAY AGO