Grab TheGames and UpgradePoint announced their release of a new prologue for their next game Outpath. If you still don’t know this title, it’s an indie experimental title created by a solo developer David Moralejo Sanchez. The game is inspired by a number of various crafting games from the market. This game was designed primarily by an icon so you can do the job easy. You must craft, gather, manage resources, come up with designs, build a base, and finally find a way to buy more islands. To expand your tiny empire into a bigger one where you will benefit from everything around you. Sounds simple enough, right?

1 DAY AGO