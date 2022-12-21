ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aroged: If not, demand will leave the new iPhone sat idle in 2023, so Apple could abandon the release of the new generation of phone devices in 2023

For the iPhone: The button “On” is a possibility

I can’t be alone in that fight, but aren’t you stupid when you want to turn your smartphone off? The Power button isn’t the one who doesn’t give that very basic function? Isn’t it a bit ridiculous to go over that simple button without the option Off?
If you don’t wish, the 2022 256 GB iPad Air with M1 chip is already losing 200

News tip If you don’t dream, the 2022 256GB iPad Air with M1 chip is already losing 200!. Submitted on 26/12, 2018 at 19:10. Christmas is over, why is Amazon only now drawing a very funny promotion? It is extremely rare to see the recent Apple product sold for 20% off. The excellent 2022 iPad Air, which has an M1 chip and 256GB of memory, is sold for two times less on Amazon!
Tesla shares fell another 9%, but Elon Musk promised to sell them until 2024

Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.
Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records

From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti went on sale before the official announcement of the purchase

The official release of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti video card is scheduled to start in January. There was nothing that hindered foreign retailers to sell it before the date set by Nvidia. Some people buy something new in the Serbian store. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming model costed around 1400 dollars.
The promo is valid, this cheap alternative to the AirPods is valid, is Amazon?

Thanks. Good deal Promo: This cheap alternative to AirPods is valid by Amazon. Apple would never fool you, but it wouldn’t cost more than $100 for wireless headphones. The Jabra brand sells a lot of very cheap products and this Jabra Elite 3 is at present discounted on Amazon.
This gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is a real video war machine

News good plan This gaming computer equipped with an RTX 4080 is a real war machine for video. Do you want to get rid of a gear and upgrade your hardware for something really powerful? Do not move. You’ve come to your right address. This computer tower dedicated to video games has what you need to pay the price.
The Tesla driver didn’t pay his Model S at 7C, but a failed video made him popular with TikTok (it gets millions of views)

A Tesla electric car owner has been viral on TikTok when he posted a video that showed him trying to charge his Model S at a Supercharger station in freezing weather. Dominic Naty, a radio host from Virginia, tried last Friday before holiday weekend to charge his Tesla Model S but it was in the run. According to reports, the temperature outside was about -7C at that time.
