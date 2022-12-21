ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Durst wants to help Elon Musk save Twitter, because it’s 2022 and the world is absolutely nuts

By Metal Hammer
 6 days ago

Fred Durst has offered to help Elon Musk save Twitter.

The Limp Bizkit frontman tweeted: “@elonmusk good morning, sir. Myself and @limpbizkit are available for any help you may want or need at Twitter. Happy Holidays.”

The offer comes just days after the tech billionaire and former world’s richest person lost an online vote to determine whether he would step down as CEO of the beleaguered social media platform

Durst’s tweet prompted a mix of incredulity and laughter. “In case there was any doubt the CERN plunged us into the dumbest timeline,” responded one Twitter user, while another simply wrote: “Trollin’, trollin’, trollin’”.

We assume Durst is joking, though given the craziness of the Twitter saga in recent months there’s no telling. Either way, Musk – who was still hanging on to his position as CEO the last time we checked – could do with all the help he can get right now.

Musk was ordered to buy the company for $44 billion earlier this year after unsuccessfully attempting to wriggle out of the deal. Since then, Musk has made around half the company’s staff redundant, controversially reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s account and launched a series of bizarre polls. To rub salt into the wound, Musk is reportedly being sued for $66 million by an ex-thrash metal drummer.

Limp Bizkit, meanwhile, are rumoured to be working on the follow-up to 2021’s Still Sucks . Whether this affects their ability to save Twitter remains to be seen.

LT1Formula
6d ago

Wait! That's Fed Durst in the picture??? Nahhhh, must be this Christmas bud I'm smoking! 🤣

