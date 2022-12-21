ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

House committee expected to release Trump’s taxes Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday. That’s according to a congressional aide, who was not authorized to discuss the timing of the release publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Friday is the next time the House is scheduled to meet for a routine pro forma session. The Democratic-controlled committee voted last week to release Trump’s returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. The new Congress, with Republicans in control of the House, begins Jan. 3.
Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period

By Jeremy Herb, Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen, Geneva Sands, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan, CNN. The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials. The latest batch reveals new...
UN Security Council ‘deeply alarmed’ by Taliban restrictions on women

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday said it was “deeply alarmed” by the ruling Taliban’s ban on women attending university or working for aid groups in Afghanistan. In moves widely condemned by the international community, the Islamist group last week ordered all local and international non-governmental...
U.N. calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The rights chief pointed Tuesday to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations. Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.
Biden and Harris celebrate Kwanzaa in social media posts

The White House celebrated Kwanzaa in a pair of pre-recorded videos posted to Twitter on Monday, marking the seven-day non-denominational holiday aimed at honoring African Americans’ ancestral roots. Kwanzaa is celebrated each year from December 26 to January 1, with a day dedicated to each of the Nguzo Saba,...
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad is warning its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital. Local authorities have already put the city on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. Embassy said Sunday in a security alert it is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.” The advisory banned American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays. The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and the removal of the military threat to Russia. Lavrov said Tuesday that otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” Lavrov also falsely accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict will last. Ukraine’s presidential adviser responded that “Russia needs to face the reality.” Moscow insists its military gains and the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula can’t be ignored. Ukraine has said that it won’t negotiate with Russia before the full withdrawal of its troops.
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments

JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government. Netanyahu is set to form...
EXPLAINER: What happens if COVID asylum restrictions end?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has been using a public health rule intended to limit the spread of disease to expel migrants seeking asylum since the pandemic began. It’s called Title 42. And it’s been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since going into effect in March 2020. Legal fights to determine Title 42’s fate have gone on almost as long. The Supreme Court said in a ruling Tuesday that it will keep Title 42 in place indefinitely. In November, a federal judge set a December deadline to end use of Title 42. Conservative states filed a last-minute appeal to keep it in place, and the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in.
Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country. It was the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. A court in Minsk convicted the two on the charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia is a former swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist. She and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation. The organization united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.

