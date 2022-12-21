Read full article on original website
House committee expected to release Trump’s taxes Friday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday. That’s according to a congressional aide, who was not authorized to discuss the timing of the release publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Friday is the next time the House is scheduled to meet for a routine pro forma session. The Democratic-controlled committee voted last week to release Trump’s returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. The new Congress, with Republicans in control of the House, begins Jan. 3.
January 6 panelist points to Electoral College reform as next priority to safeguard democracy
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House January 6 select committee, said reforming the Electoral College to ensure the presidential winner reflects the outcome of the popular vote would be the next step to safeguard democracy. “The Electoral College now — which has given us five popular-vote losers as...
Biden arrives in US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to a place very familiar to him — the U.S. Virgin Islands — to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family. The president and his wife, first...
Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period
By Jeremy Herb, Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen, Geneva Sands, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan, CNN. The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials. The latest batch reveals new...
1st 2 years revealed President Biden’s generational ambition
WASHINGTON (AP) — When he ran for the White House, Joe Biden told voters his presidency would be a bridge to the next generation. His first two years on the job have revealed it to be a much more ambitious venture. As he nears the halfway mark on his...
Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about bio, but says he still intends to serve in Congress
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews on Monday to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn’t committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress. Santos has faced scrutiny over discrepancies in his employment and education history, as well...
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence
Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor
2 miles of border fencing installed in El Paso area as migrants surge around Texas
Since the first length of fencing went up last week along the Mexican border near El Paso, the Texas National Guard has installed more than two miles of the barricade and is expected to build more, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday. Still, just across the boundary, dozens of...
UN Security Council ‘deeply alarmed’ by Taliban restrictions on women
The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday said it was “deeply alarmed” by the ruling Taliban’s ban on women attending university or working for aid groups in Afghanistan. In moves widely condemned by the international community, the Islamist group last week ordered all local and international non-governmental...
U.N. calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The rights chief pointed Tuesday to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations. Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.
Biden and Harris celebrate Kwanzaa in social media posts
The White House celebrated Kwanzaa in a pair of pre-recorded videos posted to Twitter on Monday, marking the seven-day non-denominational holiday aimed at honoring African Americans’ ancestral roots. Kwanzaa is celebrated each year from December 26 to January 1, with a day dedicated to each of the Nguzo Saba,...
Air Force quietly speeds up plans to eliminate spy planes on the front line of America’s fentanyl war
The US Air Force is moving up its timeline for scrapping a small fleet of surveillance planes used to help take fentanyl pills off the streets, telling National Guard pilots they must fly their aircraft to the boneyard by the end of the month so they can be stripped for parts, according to documents obtained by CNN.
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad is warning its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital. Local authorities have already put the city on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. Embassy said Sunday in a security alert it is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.” The advisory banned American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays. The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and the removal of the military threat to Russia. Lavrov said Tuesday that otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” Lavrov also falsely accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict will last. Ukraine’s presidential adviser responded that “Russia needs to face the reality.” Moscow insists its military gains and the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula can’t be ignored. Ukraine has said that it won’t negotiate with Russia before the full withdrawal of its troops.
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government. Netanyahu is set to form...
EXPLAINER: What happens if COVID asylum restrictions end?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has been using a public health rule intended to limit the spread of disease to expel migrants seeking asylum since the pandemic began. It’s called Title 42. And it’s been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since going into effect in March 2020. Legal fights to determine Title 42’s fate have gone on almost as long. The Supreme Court said in a ruling Tuesday that it will keep Title 42 in place indefinitely. In November, a federal judge set a December deadline to end use of Title 42. Conservative states filed a last-minute appeal to keep it in place, and the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in.
Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country. It was the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. A court in Minsk convicted the two on the charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia is a former swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist. She and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation. The organization united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.
