KSAT 12
Man extracted from vehicle by firefighters after rollover crash on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s had to be extracted from his vehicle by firefighters following a rollover crash on the city’s far West Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 151 and Ingram...
KTSA
Driver critically injured in rollover crash on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was rescued from a pickup that had rolled over on the far West side. He was driving near Highway 151 and Ingram Road at around 12:30 A.M. Tuesday when the crash happened. The man, who was...
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate fatal hit and run on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on the city’s West side. It happened just after 7 P.M. on Buena Vista Street. The victim was walking near Smith Street when he was hit by a driver in a silver pickup.
KSAT 12
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith. According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on...
KTSA
Man recovering in hospital after he was shot while sitting in a car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting east of downtown that has left one man in the hospital. Investigators say the 19-year-old victim was sitting in a car Monday night when someone fired multiple shots. An SAPD report says the man was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KSAT 12
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
KSAT 12
Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
sasportsstar.com
Two residents in San Antonio apartment building displaced by fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two residents on San Antonio’s West side are homeless after a fire ripped through their home Monday night. Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Castroville Road at around 9:30 P.M. The building, a one story, two unit apartment building had flames...
KSAT 12
1 killed, 1 arrested in Christmas morning crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and one person was arrested following a crash on the Southeast Side overnight. San Antonio police said the crash happened after midnight Sunday at W.W. White Road and East Southcross. According to SAPD, a red SUV ran a red light and struck...
KSAT 12
Suspect still at large after shooting man in the back, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was shot in the back Monday evening and police are still searching for the suspect. San Antonio police said the victim was shot just before 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cibolo Street, not far from Highway 90 and Frio City Road.
Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9. Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
KSAT 12
Home destroyed in Southwest Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southwest Side destroyed one home and damaged another, displacing at least one person, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. But it appears he may have been an unwelcome guest in the first place. Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of...
KWTX
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
KTSA
One killed in two car crash on San Antonio’s Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead following a major two car crash on San Antonio’s West side. It happened at around 7 P.M. Thursday evening on South General McMullen. The cause of the crash is still under investigation but police are saying one of the...
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
KTSA
West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
Former SMPD officer shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning
A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
KSAT 12
Search underway for suspect involved in shooting at SE Side apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex led to a crash in the parking lot and a suspect is still on the run, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of E Southcross Blvd. Officers were...
