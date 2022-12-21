ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith. According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man recovering in hospital after he was shot while sitting in a car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting east of downtown that has left one man in the hospital. Investigators say the 19-year-old victim was sitting in a car Monday night when someone fired multiple shots. An SAPD report says the man was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sasportsstar.com

Two residents in San Antonio apartment building displaced by fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two residents on San Antonio’s West side are homeless after a fire ripped through their home Monday night. Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Castroville Road at around 9:30 P.M. The building, a one story, two unit apartment building had flames...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Home destroyed in Southwest Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southwest Side destroyed one home and damaged another, displacing at least one person, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. But it appears he may have been an unwelcome guest in the first place. Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX

