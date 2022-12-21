Read full article on original website
Dutch governor Knot signals ECB will keep raising rates in months ahead- FT
(Reuters) – Head of Dutch Central Bank Klaas Knot said with five policy meetings between now and July 2023, the ECB would achieve “quite a decent pace of tightening” through half percentage point rises before borrowing costs eventually peaked by the summer, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Weather disruptions linger for U.S. flights, led by Southwest Airlines
(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co led U.S. airline cancellations on Tuesday as the low-cost carrier struggled to recover from harsh winter weather that has wrecked holiday plans for many. Shares of the Dallas-based airline were down 3.4% at $34.90 before the bell, after it canceled 2,503 flights as of...
United Airlines assessing demand before adding flights to China
(Reuters) – U.S. carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is currently evaluating the market demand and operating environment to determine when to resume additional flight operations to mainland China. China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission...
New Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Low temperatures and fog in New Delhi hit air and rail movement on Tuesday morning as a cold wave gripped the Indian capital with minimum temperatures dipping as low as 5.6 degrees Celsius (42 F). With visibility of just 50 metres (164 ft) in some...
