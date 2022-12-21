4 teens arrested after allegedly shooting at people from car in Plant City

Four teens were arrested after allegedly shooting at people from a car in Plant City and injuring two last Friday, the Plant City Police Department said.

Police were dispatched to West Washington Street after receiving a 911 report of a shooting in the area on Dec. 16 around 12:37 p.m. They found a woman at the scene who had been shot and later located a man at a local hospital who had also been shot.

According to Plant City PD, backup officers detained three teenagers who were passengers in a black car that crashed into a tree near the shooting.

All three had injuries from the crash, and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A fourth suspect who fled from the car hadn't been located yet.

Police said that they determined that those four teenagers had fired multiple rounds from the car as they passed the victims on the street through an investigation.

All four were arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree, premeditated with a firearm, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon, great bodily harm.

Both victims were treated and released from local hospitals.