LSU Health Shreveport Cancels COVID-19 Vaccinations on December 27

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is cancelling COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 27 due to weather related challenges. Individuals are encouraged to get the bivalent vaccine as soon as possible due to community increase of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of the bivalent vaccine.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Central library branch closed

Central branch of the Bossier Parish Libraries is closed temporarily due to a lack of. heat in the building. Efforts are underway to rectify the situation as soon as. possible. Thanks to our patrons for your patience.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

