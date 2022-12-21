Read full article on original website
Related
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: (Updated) 31-team “Doc” Edwards Invitational begins Wednesday
The “Doc” Edwards Invitational starts Wednesday with 31 teams competing. Airline, Benton and Haughton are in the 16-team girls field. Airline, Benton, Bossier and Parkway are in the 15-team boys field. Games will be played at Airline, Greenacres Middle and Cope Middle Wednesday. All games on the final...
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport Cancels COVID-19 Vaccinations on December 27
The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is cancelling COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 27 due to weather related challenges. Individuals are encouraged to get the bivalent vaccine as soon as possible due to community increase of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of the bivalent vaccine.
bossierpress.com
Central library branch closed
Central branch of the Bossier Parish Libraries is closed temporarily due to a lack of. heat in the building. Efforts are underway to rectify the situation as soon as. possible. Thanks to our patrons for your patience.
Comments / 0