The Los Angeles Rams may have delivered a Christmas Day drubbing of the Denver Broncos on Sunday 51-14 but tensions between players of both teams boiled over after the game. Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi didn’t appear to be in the holiday spirit after the game. As players from both sides met each other to shake hands after the game, Aboushi appeared to be talking to Gregory as they walked over to Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO