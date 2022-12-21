ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. ejected after dangerous hit vs. Colts

Los Angeles Chargers star safety and defensive captain Derwin James Jr. was ejected after throwing a dangerous hit on Indianapolis Colts defenseless receiver Ashton Dulin. As Dulin caught a pass from Colts quarterback Nick Foles, James was right there to meet him before the first-down marker. However, he led with the crown of his helmet and blasted Dulin in the head/neck area.
Chargers clinch first playoff berth since 2018 in dominant win over Colts

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are heading to the playoffs, as they punched their ticket with a 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. It’s the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers have gotten into the playoffs, and the first time in young Justin Herbert’s career that he can finally get his shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Broncos’ Randy Gregory punches Rams lineman after blowout loss

The Los Angeles Rams may have delivered a Christmas Day drubbing of the Denver Broncos on Sunday 51-14 but tensions between players of both teams boiled over after the game. Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi didn’t appear to be in the holiday spirit after the game. As players from both sides met each other to shake hands after the game, Aboushi appeared to be talking to Gregory as they walked over to Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson.
