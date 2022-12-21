Read full article on original website
Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. ejected after dangerous hit vs. Colts
Los Angeles Chargers star safety and defensive captain Derwin James Jr. was ejected after throwing a dangerous hit on Indianapolis Colts defenseless receiver Ashton Dulin. As Dulin caught a pass from Colts quarterback Nick Foles, James was right there to meet him before the first-down marker. However, he led with the crown of his helmet and blasted Dulin in the head/neck area.
Jerry Jones now says it is ‘not realistic’ for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Jerry Jones has done a total 180 on Odell Beckham Jr. At one point, the Dallas Cowboys owner said it was rather likely that he would bring in the wide receiver – even last week, Jones said Beckham would “join us.”. But after the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over...
Steelers score late touchdown to keep playoff hopes alive on night they retire late Franco Harris’ number
The Pittsburgh Steelers only led for 46 seconds on Saturday night – but that was all they needed. Those 46 seconds were the final 46, as rookie George Pickens caught the game-winning touchdown on the Steelers’ final drive of the night. The score – from one rookie (Kenny...
Chargers clinch first playoff berth since 2018 in dominant win over Colts
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are heading to the playoffs, as they punched their ticket with a 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. It’s the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers have gotten into the playoffs, and the first time in young Justin Herbert’s career that he can finally get his shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Broncos fire two more coaches after parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos continued to clean out their coaching staff, announcing two more terminations after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry have also been relieved of their duties, the team announced. This was the first time of his...
Broncos’ Randy Gregory punches Rams lineman after blowout loss
The Los Angeles Rams may have delivered a Christmas Day drubbing of the Denver Broncos on Sunday 51-14 but tensions between players of both teams boiled over after the game. Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi didn’t appear to be in the holiday spirit after the game. As players from both sides met each other to shake hands after the game, Aboushi appeared to be talking to Gregory as they walked over to Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson.
