Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
County College of Morris graduates latest class from prevocational programs for adults with disabilities
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – County College of Morris (CCM) recently celebrated the latest graduates from its Culinary Opportunity (COP) and Horticultural Opportunity (HOP) programs, as it also has begun recruiting for the next class to take part in the training sessions for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Washington Twp., Morris County’s seasonal rink in Palmer Park is open for skating
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – In Washington Township, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Palmer Park located off Bartley Road. The rink will be open when it’s frozen and there will be a sign near the entrance to Palmer Park indicating when the rink is open for skating. The rink is not for hockey.
12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
2 arrested after $18K cash, gun found during traffic stop in Morris County
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were arrested last week after police said more than $18,000 in cash and a handgun were found in their car during a traffic stop in Roxbury Township. On Dec. 21, at 2:28 a.m., an officer stopped a Honda Pilot on Interstate...
