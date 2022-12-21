One week from today (Tues), lawmakers are back at the State Capitol in Saint Paul to begin the 2023 session:. They have a massive budget surplus even larger than in 2022 — nearly 18 billion dollars — and, unlike the year that’s ending, lawmakers in 2023 must set a new state budget. And the political dynamic is much-changed: Democrats now will control the Senate, along with the House and governor’s office as they did last session. With such a large surplus, there will likely be tremendous pressure for tax relief, but also for more spending. And among highly-controversial social issues: whether to put abortion rights into state law, and should recreational marijuana be legalized in Minnesota?

