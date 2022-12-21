Granville schools to place 5-year income tax renewal on May ballot

The Granville Board of Education has started the process to send the district's income tax to the spring ballot for a shorter term after a permanent renewal was defeated in November.

The five board members unanimously passed the first of two resolutions needed to send the 0.75% income tax to the May ballot during the Dec. 12 meeting.

Board members chose to go with a five-year renewal term after an attempt to renewal the tax on a continuing basis was defeated 57.92% to 42.08% during the Nov. 8 general election.

Board members said they spent the weeks since the November board meeting getting feedback from residents, especially people who were vocal opponents of renewing the tax permanently.

Board President Thomas Miller said he specifically spoke with about half a dozen people who funded the opposition campaign to understand their perspective.

"I heard really loud and clear that the permanent, continuing aspect of the levy was a major challenge for people," he said. "A lot of folks are concerned about what the future holds and things like that and were not comfortable signing up for that kind of permanent thing."

But, Miller said, people shared they would support a renewal for a set term. Miller said he was in favor of 10 years, but he understands people still don't feel comfortable with that long of a term. He said he thinks five years is the appropriate length because it would be the exact same tax rate and term that passed originally.

"It's not a change or an increase in the tax rate. It's the same term as we've had before. I think if we try and change things and go for 10 years instead of five or change the tax base or change some other mechanism associated with it, it's complicated," he said. "Because the primary feedback that I've heard was permanent was the biggest challenge, I think that's the thing we need to clearly address."

Board Member Fred Wolf said he spoke with people from the Granville Common Sense Coalition, which campaigned against the levy. The members of the group were reasonable and willing to be more involved, Wolf said, adding that it was an encouraging sign.

"I'm going to make sure that they're more involved going forward. Because at least as a board member, I received the message on Election Day. Plain and simple," he said. "I'm going to do my part to do whatever we can to make sure that we still continue to offer the best product for our kids."

Miller and Board Member Ceciel Shaw each said people would tell them communication was an issue. Miller said each person he spoke to had different, nuanced questions about district revenue and expenses, capital projects, possible future bond issues and other topics. While the financial information is available through the district's, Miller said the reports are long and it could difficult for people to find the specific information they are seeking.

Shaw said the district and board members need a better way to communicate with the general public about the financial information that they hear themselves at the monthly meetings.

The 0.75% income tax was originally passed in 2018 and it expires it expires Dec. 31, 2023. The tax does not affect Social Security benefits, disability and survivor benefits or workers' compensation benefits, but does affect other types of retirement income, such as IRA distributions and pensions. The income tax accounts for about 20% of the district's revenue, which amounts to about $7.5 million this year.

So much change is coming to Licking County with the arrival of Intel, Miller said and he knows people are eager to hear the district's long-term plan, which is forthcoming from the district's strategic taskforce.

Miller said he looks forward to engaging with all in the community to come up with the right sustainable funding model for Granville students going forward.

"With all the change that's happening — or is impending to happen — around us, I just feel more and more confident. I think we're going to come out very well in Granville," he said. "We have a long history of great culture in our community. Much of it surrounds education, but also the other values that we have to make this a great place to live."

The resolution passed by the board sends the matter to the Ohio Department of Taxation for certification. The second resolution, which will come before the board in January, will officially place the measure on the spring ballot.

