Delaware State

Cape Gazette

Delaware's rush to ban gasoline and diesel vehicles is misguided

By 2035, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware will be required to be zero-emission vehicles. That is the goal of regulations the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control aims to adopt. Last March, Gov. John Carney directed DNREC to promulgate regulations to implement California’s Advanced...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops

Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

A three-pronged winter attack

Rain, then wind, then bitter cold temperatures. That's the rundown on the weather in Delaware and the surrounding area Thursday into Friday night as a coastal storm will be followed by an Arctic front. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely Thursday...
DELAWARE STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
igbnorthamerica.com

Delaware igaming slips to nine-month low in November

Online gambling revenue in Delaware fell to a nine-month low in November, while sports betting revenue also declined month-on-month. Revenue from igaming in November amounted to $987,423, down 0.9% from $987,423 last year and 17.6% behind $1.2m in October. The monthly figure was also the lowest since the $843,247 generated in February this year.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Constables: What are they; why so many are being hired

Christina School District is the latest Delaware district to hire constables to help ensure student safety, a trend that has been spreading statewide.  Since the start of the school year, Christina has hired three at the elementary level. School board member Don Patton expects Superintendent Dan Shelton to push for constables at secondary schools next. “I’m against that and I’m ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1

Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

Delaware man charged for sixth DUI

OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE

