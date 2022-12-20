Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Delaware's rush to ban gasoline and diesel vehicles is misguided
By 2035, all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Delaware will be required to be zero-emission vehicles. That is the goal of regulations the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control aims to adopt. Last March, Gov. John Carney directed DNREC to promulgate regulations to implement California’s Advanced...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's coldest night since 2019 expected as flash freeze hits region
An Arctic cold front which brought a dusting of frozen precipitation to some parts of Delaware has left behind the coldest airmass in over three years just days before Christmas. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill advisory for Friday night, as temperatures are expected to fall to between...
WBOC
Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
delawaretoday.com
Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops
Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
Winter Weather: Here's The Latest Breakdown Of Power Outages Being Reported In Maryland
Nearly 20,0000 residents in Maryland are still without power as the state contends with the winter storm that swept across the region and sent many scrambling for holiday travel. Utility crews worked through the night to make repairs as whipping winds and stormy weather brought down power lines and felled...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Delaware flu cases plateau, but will holidays trigger rise?
The week after the state announced the first flu death of the season, the number of confirmed flu cases dropped for two weeks in a row, leading to hopes that infections may have plateaued. The drop to 1,014 cases for the week ending Dec. 17, follows a small decline from 1,125 cases the previous week and 1,154 cases the week ... Read More
WMDT.com
Coastal Flooding in Dewey Beach, Cambridge mixed with drop in tempreatures mean slick roads for coastal communities
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Gusts of wind upwards of 30 miles per hour, flooding, and even snow all slammed into Dewey Beach Friday. Town Manager Bill Zolper tells 47ABC, up to 5 streets flooded on the bayside of the town, with concerns that waters could flood the main road through the beach town.
WDEL 1150AM
A three-pronged winter attack
Rain, then wind, then bitter cold temperatures. That's the rundown on the weather in Delaware and the surrounding area Thursday into Friday night as a coastal storm will be followed by an Arctic front. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely Thursday...
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
cnyhomepage.com
Special Weather Statement
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
igbnorthamerica.com
Delaware igaming slips to nine-month low in November
Online gambling revenue in Delaware fell to a nine-month low in November, while sports betting revenue also declined month-on-month. Revenue from igaming in November amounted to $987,423, down 0.9% from $987,423 last year and 17.6% behind $1.2m in October. The monthly figure was also the lowest since the $843,247 generated in February this year.
Constables: What are they; why so many are being hired
Christina School District is the latest Delaware district to hire constables to help ensure student safety, a trend that has been spreading statewide. Since the start of the school year, Christina has hired three at the elementary level. School board member Don Patton expects Superintendent Dan Shelton to push for constables at secondary schools next. “I’m against that and I’m ... Read More
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
WBOC
We Find Out How Delaware Electric Cooperative Is Working To Get Members Some Refunds
With new leadership comes a wave of savings, that's what Delaware Electric Cooperative has in store this season. We learn how thousands of members are receiving refunds in December.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
utilitydive.com
PJM seeks mid-auction capacity market rule change to address anomaly that led to ‘unjust’ price
The PJM Interconnection plans to ask the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve a rule that would allow the grid operator to change a capacity auction parameter that led to anomalous results in its just-held auction, Stu Bresler, PJM senior vice president for market services, said Wednesday. PJM planned to...
fox29.com
'Bomb cyclone' to impact Delaware Valley with rain, wind, flash freezing ahead of Christmas weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Along the East Coast, the winter storm will...
