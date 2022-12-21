ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Reimagined Cleveland Boat Show runs Jan. 12 to 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, January 12 to 15, has been reimagined. In its 66th year, the show will be relocated in the I-X Center, cover more floor space and include more interactive attractions. “The I-X complex has created an exciting new exposition area,”...
2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
cleveland.com photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite photos of 2022

CLEVELAND-- What a year for Cleveland, at least from a photographer’s perspective. In February, the city hosted the NBA 75th anniversary festivities including the league’s 71st All-Star game. Then, the Guardians – donning their new name for the first time – defied the odds, making the postseason with the youngest roster in the MLB. The Cavaliers landed All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade. The Browns made headlines with the signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Kevin Love says Kyrie Irving’s jersey should be retired by Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘Not even a question to me’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continued to stupefy the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with clutch mastery and entrancing dribbles in the face of suffocating double-teams, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love started having flashbacks. “Seen that before,” Love told cleveland.com of Irving’s performance. “The shots...
Nachos, slushies, tteokbokki & more: Yelp Cleveland’s winter food trends for 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Yelp Cleveland’s Community Director, Lauren Kotmel is at the helm of a vibrant, buzzing community of locals who drink, shop, and play their way through the city via peer recommendations on Yelp. Winter is here and Lauren gave us the scoop on an eclectic mix of food and drink trends taking over Cleveland. Embrace the season with these local favorites from small businesses in the Greater Cleveland area and discover a new favorite spot.
