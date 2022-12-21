Read full article on original website
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Reimagined Cleveland Boat Show runs Jan. 12 to 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, January 12 to 15, has been reimagined. In its 66th year, the show will be relocated in the I-X Center, cover more floor space and include more interactive attractions. “The I-X complex has created an exciting new exposition area,”...
2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop celebrates its 10th anniversary NYE 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Popcorn lovers can smile again. The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop will celebrate its 10th Drop this New Year’s Eve. “Jupiter” Popcorn Ball is back. Eventgoers will head to Chagrin Falls Township Hall and can enjoy warming up with hot chocolate and cookies from 10:30 to 11:30 pm, the popcorn shop’s news release said.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
cleveland.com photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite photos of 2022
CLEVELAND-- What a year for Cleveland, at least from a photographer’s perspective. In February, the city hosted the NBA 75th anniversary festivities including the league’s 71st All-Star game. Then, the Guardians – donning their new name for the first time – defied the odds, making the postseason with the youngest roster in the MLB. The Cavaliers landed All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade. The Browns made headlines with the signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Kevin Love says Kyrie Irving’s jersey should be retired by Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘Not even a question to me’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continued to stupefy the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with clutch mastery and entrancing dribbles in the face of suffocating double-teams, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love started having flashbacks. “Seen that before,” Love told cleveland.com of Irving’s performance. “The shots...
Back on wheels: Cleveland State students modify off-road quad cycle as volunteer project
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five years ago, Ray Petro was biking on a Cleveland Metroparks mountain bike trail in Strongsville when he tried to navigate a pile of fallen leaves. His front wheel slipped. He fell and hit a tree so hard it cracked his helmet. The accident damaged his...
Cleveland man one of four victims in fatal, 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man was one of four people killed in a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in a crash that stemmed from a whiteout on the toll road Friday, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland...
Woman arrested for striking stopped police car on I-271, then driving away: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Hit-skip: I-271 At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24, an officer was tending to a disabled vehicle on I-271 southbound when a car skidded in snow and struck a guardrail, and then the back of the officer’s cruiser. The officer was not in the car at the time.
Teen male shot, wounded while sitting in car in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Tuesday when he was shot while sitting in a parked car at a home near an elementary school, police say. Officers were called to the 13600 block of Christine Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., police say. The teen victim was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper back.
Nachos, slushies, tteokbokki & more: Yelp Cleveland’s winter food trends for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Yelp Cleveland’s Community Director, Lauren Kotmel is at the helm of a vibrant, buzzing community of locals who drink, shop, and play their way through the city via peer recommendations on Yelp. Winter is here and Lauren gave us the scoop on an eclectic mix of food and drink trends taking over Cleveland. Embrace the season with these local favorites from small businesses in the Greater Cleveland area and discover a new favorite spot.
Young Professionals of Parma names 2022 winners in annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- The Young Professionals of Parma’s seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest is in the books. “Everything went great, everything went smoothly,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie Baraona said. “We got 41 entries, which was more than last year. We’re happy with that. “Judging...
