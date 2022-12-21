Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the application process for the state’s Excelsior Scholarship is now open to new applicants for the Spring 2023 term. “Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low and middle-income families the chance to pursue a quality education tuition-free,” Gov. Hochul said. “By easing the financial burden associated with the cost of attending college, students and their families can focus on their education, providing New York’s students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success.”

