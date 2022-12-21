ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Staten Island Advance

NY Gov. Hochul: Students whose families make up to $125K annually can apply now for tuition-free college

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the application process for the state’s Excelsior Scholarship is now open to new applicants for the Spring 2023 term. “Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low and middle-income families the chance to pursue a quality education tuition-free,” Gov. Hochul said. “By easing the financial burden associated with the cost of attending college, students and their families can focus on their education, providing New York’s students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success.”
NEW YORK STATE
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SILIVETIX: Get $100 on Caesars

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With Caesars Sportsbook set to launch in Ohio at the start of the new year, they’re getting into the Christmas spirit with their latest welcome offer. They’re now handing out a $100 bet credit as well as a chance to win tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game, and all it takes is using the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SILIVETIX at registration.
OHIO STATE
