NY Gov. Hochul: Students whose families make up to $125K annually can apply now for tuition-free college
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the application process for the state’s Excelsior Scholarship is now open to new applicants for the Spring 2023 term. “Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low and middle-income families the chance to pursue a quality education tuition-free,” Gov. Hochul said. “By easing the financial burden associated with the cost of attending college, students and their families can focus on their education, providing New York’s students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success.”
Staten Island on a hot streak, as these 3 residents hit $1M+ New York Lottery jackpots in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been a year of luck for a few Staten Islanders who won big lottery prizes in 2022. At least three borough residents have collected jackpot prizes from New York Lottery scratch-off tickets this year — prizes in the millions — all bought on Staten Island.
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their...
NY Lottery: If you hope to win for life, these scratch-off games have the most grand prize tickets in circulation
It’s not too late to win big before the end of 2022. Throughout the state there are multiple scratch-off New York Lottery games with prizes both big and small that have yet to be won, but if you’re trying to win for life, some games have more opportunities than others.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $201 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 17-41-47-60-61,...
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SILIVETIX: Get $100 on Caesars
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With Caesars Sportsbook set to launch in Ohio at the start of the new year, they’re getting into the Christmas spirit with their latest welcome offer. They’re now handing out a $100 bet credit as well as a chance to win tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game, and all it takes is using the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SILIVETIX at registration.
