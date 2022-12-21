ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile

WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say

GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
GREENBELT, MD
WJLA

Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed lands NCAA Division 1 head coaching job

Baltimore (WBFF) — Bethune-Cookman University has announced it has reached an agreement to hire former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed as its next head football coach. Reed, a Pro Football Hall of Famer at safety, played 11 season with the Ravens, was named 2004 defensive play of the year, was voted to nine Pro Bowls, a five-time All-Pro, and won Super Bowl XLVII.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy