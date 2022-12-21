Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WJLA
WATCH: 7News On Your Side rewinds on most-viewed videos of 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — As we approach the end of the year, let's take a look back at some of the top videos that captured the attention of the DMV this year. The most-watched local videos on our website are not only a reflection of 7News but also the interests of our viewers.
WJLA
Roads closed after water main break along Bethesda Ave. in Montgomery Co.
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A water main break along Bethesda Avenue in Montgomery County was reported early Tuesday morning, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). MDOT said the incident is at MD-355 South at Bethesda Ave. The southbound shoulder and right lanes are closed. According to the...
WJLA
3 left uninjured, displaced after trying to 'fight fire' in Gaithersburg, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Three people are displaced after a two-story house in Gaithersburg caught on fire early Monday morning, officials said. Around 3:30 a.m. crews responded to the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road for a house fire, according to Pete Piringer, the chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service.
WJLA
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
WJLA
DC Jewish community center spreads Christmas cheer with service projects across the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of volunteers from the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Northwest D.C. worked to spread holiday cheer as part of the center's Dec. 25, "Day of Service." This is the 40th year the community center has been sending volunteers throughout the city to perform various acts...
WJLA
Two 19-year-olds arrested after armed carjacking in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested last week after an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, authorities said. On Dec. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
WJLA
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Maryland boy located unharmed: Police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old boy early Monday morning out of Baltimore County, Maryland, has been canceled, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Just before 6 a.m., police updated the public and said the child, Demarie Williams, has been located and...
WJLA
1 person missing, another injured after Fairfax County house fire: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is missing and another was transported to a hospital after a large blaze broke out at a Fairfax County home on Monday, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. The house is located in the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the...
WJLA
Man dies after falling through icy pond in Prince William Co., police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 19-year-old man is dead after he fell through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, according to Prince William County police. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the...
WJLA
Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
WJLA
Pilot rescued after small plane crashes into Anne Arundel County creek, officials say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was rescued after a small plane crashed in Anne Arundel County Monday morning, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said a small plane crashed into Beards Creek just before 10:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, moments after the pilot...
WJLA
1 flown to hospital after Prince William Co. crash, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash in Prince William County on Tuesday, according to police. The crash happened on Opitz Boulevard near Mason Creek Circle in Woodbridge. Opitz Boulevard was closed during the investigation and cleanup. The road has...
WJLA
17-year-old charged after driving 108 mph in 40 zone in Stafford Co., deputies say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 17-year-old is being charged after he was caught driving 108 mph in Stafford County last week, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said on Dec. 21, just before 11 p.m., First Sergeant B.W. Collins was in the 500 block of Poplar...
WJLA
15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
WJLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police rescue teen who attempted to save his friend in frozen creek
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Two teens in Anne Arundel County found themselves in a dangerous situation after falling through a frozen creek. Police say at about 2:45 p.m., Monday, officers responded to a call for two young teenagers who had fallen in a frozen creek. When officers...
WJLA
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — Montgomery County police investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash from early Saturday morning, authorities said. At approximately 4:27 a.m., Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the report of a crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. After an initial investigation, detectives revealed...
WJLA
Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed lands NCAA Division 1 head coaching job
Baltimore (WBFF) — Bethune-Cookman University has announced it has reached an agreement to hire former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed as its next head football coach. Reed, a Pro Football Hall of Famer at safety, played 11 season with the Ravens, was named 2004 defensive play of the year, was voted to nine Pro Bowls, a five-time All-Pro, and won Super Bowl XLVII.
Comments / 0