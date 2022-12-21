ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlene Roseboro
6d ago

stupid article as it don't pertains to none of the new Yorker Families receiving anything . we can barely afford bills why would we waste anything we have on lottery ...

Saratogian

Hochul announces $234M in SNAP aid

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits...
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
William Davis

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Travel Ban Still In Effect In Buffalo And On Many State Roads

Even if you can get out of your driveway, the travel ban is still in effect in the City of Buffalo and many state roads. Officials do not want people on the roads, as it is still not safe to travel and people driving can impede clean-up efforts. This evening, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded people that the travel ban is still in place, tweeting,
BUFFALO, NY
ncsha.org

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low-And Moderate-Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

67 Grants will Support Critical Repairs and Accessibility Modifications. Funding Will Assist Seniors, Veterans, and Disabled Individuals. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
Q 105.7

13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t

Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
NEW YORK STATE
towntalkradio.com

Biden Approves U.S. Emergency Relief for New York After Blizzard

President Joe Biden authorized federal support for New York state on Monday after a severe winter storm left at least 27 people dead in the Buffalo area and tens of thousands of residents without power, the White House said in a statement. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter

Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
