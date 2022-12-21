Read full article on original website
Charlene Roseboro
6d ago
stupid article as it don't pertains to none of the new Yorker Families receiving anything . we can barely afford bills why would we waste anything we have on lottery ...
Reply
4
Related
Final round of ‘excluded worker’ stimulus checks being sent out – do you qualify for $3,200 to $15,600 from $2.1bn pot?
A FINAL round of special one-time payments of $3,200 or $15,600 have been sent out to New Yorkers who qualify. More than 1,900 residents of New York State will receive payments from New York State's Excluded Workers Fund, which was expanded earlier this year. An extra $2billion in the state's...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
Saratogian
Hochul announces $234M in SNAP aid
ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits...
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
USPS Asking People To Do This For Their Mail Carriers
As Western New York digs itself out of the snow left by the weekend blizzard, many people are still waiting for Christmas or holiday gifts to be delivered.
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
southarkansassun.com
New York To Receive Final Batch Of ‘Excluded Worker’ Stimulus Checks Before 2022 Ends
Residents of New York will be receiving the final batch of the ‘excluded worker’ stimulus checks before 2022 ends. This program has provided relief to low-wage workers who kept the state running amidst the pandemic, says FingerLakes1.com. Before 2022 ends, one last batch of stimulus checks will be...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
Critical Storm Updates And Vital Information From Towns Around WNY
As we enter into day four of winter storm Elliott and the blizzard it brought to Western New York, some progress is being made. Here are some critical storm updates for the morning of Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The National Weather Service says WNY should brace for one more day of snow.
Walmart - No More Paper Bags at Checkout in New York Stores
This decision comes almost two years after New York State instituted a ban on single-use plastic bags, which went into effect in October 2020. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Where People Can Pick Up Abandoned Vehicles In Western New York
Buffalo and Western New York continue to dig out after a generational blizzard over the weekend. Many people got stuck on the roads across Western New York and had to abandon their vehicles on the roads after they got stuck. So where can people go to pick up their vehicles?
Travel Ban Still In Effect In Buffalo And On Many State Roads
Even if you can get out of your driveway, the travel ban is still in effect in the City of Buffalo and many state roads. Officials do not want people on the roads, as it is still not safe to travel and people driving can impede clean-up efforts. This evening, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded people that the travel ban is still in place, tweeting,
ncsha.org
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low-And Moderate-Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
67 Grants will Support Critical Repairs and Accessibility Modifications. Funding Will Assist Seniors, Veterans, and Disabled Individuals. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t
Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
towntalkradio.com
Biden Approves U.S. Emergency Relief for New York After Blizzard
President Joe Biden authorized federal support for New York state on Monday after a severe winter storm left at least 27 people dead in the Buffalo area and tens of thousands of residents without power, the White House said in a statement. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for...
How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter
Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4