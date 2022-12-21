Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Cheers to the New Year Card
I love the graphic text on this fun New Years Card from Mindy! She die cut the “Hi” letters, backing them with ink blended and glitter pasted cardstock for some wonderful, colorful shimmer and shine. She then heat embossed the rest of the sentiment in white on black cardstock.
Recycled Crafts
Girly Pink December Layout
I love the non-traditional pink with pops of pale green color combo on the December Layout from Melissa! The pink is perfect for a girly design and it works perfectly with Poinsettias and other winter florals. And check out that water colored die cut title, so soft and feminine. Visit...
Recycled Crafts
Hashtag Beanie Knitting Pattern
Our online world is full of hashtags, and this cute hat from Rosie Posie Design Co is a fun way to celebrate this humble piece of punctuation. The hat is worked in two colors using mosaic knitting, so you’re slipping stitches and changing the color you work with every two rounds. It’s an easy introduction to mosaic, or to colorwork in general if you haven’t done it in the past.
Recycled Crafts
Getting Started with Machine Embroidery
Are you ready to get started with machine embroidery? This helpful list of beginner tips from Crafty Life Mom is just what you need. With nine tips and detailed write ups on each one, you’ll be well on your way to creating machine embroidered masterpieces in no time. You will learn about supplies you are going to need as well as a few problems you may encounter.
Recycled Crafts
Granny Square Cross Stitch Patterns
I love it when crafts combine in fun ways, as is happening with these granny square cross stitch patterns. Granny squares are iconic in crochet and they are a fun graphic element for cross stitch projects. These would make sweet pincushions or stitch them like a little blanket you can hang on your wall.
Recycled Crafts
Fun way to make a mid mod recycled plastic bottle decoration
I bet this project bounces in a fun way. I also bet that it would look cool with just silver balls or all sorts of other things. Pop on over to the blog Oh Daily Tries for the step by step tutorial on how to make a recycled plastic bottle mid mod decoration.
Recycled Crafts
Book Review – Fabric Cafe Make it Christmas with 3 Yard Quilts
New designs for presents or to keep for yourself for the Holiday season. These quick quilts make wonderful throws for your living room. This book design includes easy-to-follow Christmas pattern directions for lap, twin, queen, and king. There are eight festive patterns in Make it Christmas With 3-Yard Quilts. The...
Recycled Crafts
Watercolor Snow Paint
If you happen to live somewhere that has snow (or gets snow) this watercolor snow paint is a fun activity for kids to bring a little snow inside. If you have snow you probably have everything you need to make this activity work. And while you’ve got snow and food coloring you could also make different colors of snow ice cream to have as a snack!
Recycled Crafts
Knit a Chunky Sweater to Stay Super Cozy
When it gets really cold where I live, I like to wear a lighter weight sweater with a chunky and boxier sweater on top. But even if you don’t layer your sweaters like I do, it’s great to have some chunky outer layers for the chilly season. The...
Recycled Crafts
Hourglass Quilt Block Tutorial
The hourglass quilt block is a classic block that is very easy to make. Adjust the size easily with my free printable chart. There are no bias edges to worry about when making the Hourglass block, which consists of triangular cotton reel shapes. In addition to the Cotton Reel shape, it also resembles a big quarter-square-triangle shape.
Recycled Crafts
Arrow Crown Block Online Class
In this course, you’ll learn how to make this stunning traditional arrow block using simple tips and tricks. It consists of many little pieces, so the patchwork process is simple. This bold, modern block measures 16 inches square and requires a few blocks to complete a quilt. It’s made...
Recycled Crafts
2d Needle Felted Winter Scene! Free Tutorial from Living Felt
Have you been wanting to have a go at felting a picture? Perhaps you already have all you need to either wet felt or needle felt but you haven’t tried anything like this! Living Felt takes you from beginner to intermediate with this great real time tutorial with Marie Spaulding!
Comments / 0