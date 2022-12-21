ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Gate, NJ

Authorities Search for Person of Interest in Vineland, NJ, Homicide

Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
VINELAND, NJ
Two Asbury Park Men Sentenced In Fatal Basketball Court Shooting

Two men were sentenced for their respective roles in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man at the Prospect Avenue basketball courts, authorities said. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, both of Asbury Park, were each sentenced to 20 years in a New Jersey State Prison on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
ELIZABETH, NJ
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Last Minute Shopper? Here’s Which Stores Will Have Open Hours Christmas Eve/Christmas Day 2022

Hey last-minute shoppers! Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are a matter of hours away! If you find that you still need to get those cans of cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, marshmallows, drinks for your relatives, or whatever it is you absolutely need for your holiday festivities, not all is lost! There are some stores in New Jersey that will have open hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
