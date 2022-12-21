(RALEIGH) The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice delivered its 2022 report to Gov. Roy Cooper. The report is available here. An overview of progress made in implementing the task force’s 2020 recommendations is available here. The task force is co-chaired by Attorney General Josh Stein and Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls.

