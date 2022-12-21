Former Californian Eastern District Judge Oliver Wanger Released From Jail Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Newsom’s Latest Criminal Pardons of 10 More Makes 140 Total Since 2019
California Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned 10 more criminals during the weekend before Christmas, with the majority of them having drug related-charges dating back to the late 1970’s. According to a press release by the Governor’s office Friday, “The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The...
Body found in Tulare, deputies say
Deputies are investigating a man's death after a fight broke out in Tulare County.
goldrushcam.com
High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties
December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
IDENTIFIED: Woman found dead after residential fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was found dead after a residential fire in southwest Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. According to authorities, 35-year-old Clarissa Maldonado was found in a fire that was reported on Wednesday around 6:45 a.m. near 1447 C Street in Fresno in the back of […]
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
abc10.com
Report: Officials seized enough fentanyl in California to kill every person in America
SAN DIEGO — California officials announced government agencies seized enough fentanyl in California alone to potentially kill every person in North America twice. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are kept safe in the first place,” said Governor Newsom.
KTVU FOX 2
Proposed CA bill prohibits arresting people fleeing states where abortion is a crime
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new state bill has been proposed that will prohibit bounty hunters from arresting people from other states who seek abortions or gender-affirming care in California. Multiple states have made it a crime to receive or perform an abortion since the overturning of Roe v Wade.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Arrest Known Gang Member Found in Possession of a Loaded Illegally Converted Assault Weapon
December 24, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit arrested a known gang member in possession of a converted assault weapon. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M. the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit followed up on information that known gang member Israel Sanchez (27) was in possession of an illegal firearm.
KTLA.com
Majority of the nation’s ‘happiest’ cities are in California: Here’s the list
Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in California, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
What you need to know about building a tiny house in California?
Building a tiny house in California can be a rewarding and exciting experience, but it's important to carefully consider all the factors involved before starting the process. In this article, we'll go over the steps involved in building a tiny house in California, as well as some of the challenges and benefits of living in a tiny house in the state.
Nampa Police Arrest California Man for Allegedly Kidnapping Woman
NAMPA, ID - On Friday, December 23 at approximately 8:30 a.m., dispatchers in Nampa, ID received a text-to-911 message from a person reporting they had been kidnapped and that they were being held against their will. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, dispatchers were able to...
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Newsom Announces Executive Clemency Actions of Granting 10 Pardons
December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and. rehabilitation and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four good burger places in California that will keep you coming back for more, once your get to taste their delicious food.
goldrushcam.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE Celebrate the Passage of the Age Adjustment Act as a Victory for Economic Empowerment for People with Disabilities
December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the. ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access...
oc-breeze.com
Governor Newsom issues statement after court strikes down provision of gun safety law
Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge Benitez just confirmed it is also unconstitutional. The provision in California’s law that he struck down is a replica of what Texas did, and his explanation of why this part of SB 1327 unfairly blocks access to the courts applies equally to Texas’ SB 8. There is no longer any doubt that Texas’ cruel anti-abortion law should also be struck down,” said Governor Newsom.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
