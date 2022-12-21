Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 11/07, Connie Lofton to Cody Kincaid, Falling Creek township, lot three, section one, Kelly Square subdivision. 11/07, Adams Homes AEC, LLC to Lori Zamory, 102 Amanda Dawn Circle, lot 35, section three, Sutton acres. 11/07, Elizabeth Hartford...
neusenews.com
Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship
Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
neusenews.com
KPD: Suspicious death under investigation
On Sunday, December 25th, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Kinston Police Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Riley Rd. Kinston, N.C. in reference to an unattended death. Officers arrived on scene and located a 59 year old Kinston resident that was deceased. At this time the cause of death is unknown and it is being investigated as a suspicious death.
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: Snow Hill knows how to do a parade right
On a December 3rd that mixed threats of rain with actual rain, participants and onlookers determined in their hearts that no matter the weather, the Snow Hill Christmas Parade must go on. Parade participants lined up, and a little after 2 p.m., the first group stepped out to begin the 2.5-mile parade route.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Two arrested in stolen van, larceny case
KINSTON — Two men have been arrested and are in Lenoir County Jail following charges of stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road residence in La Grange. Earlier today, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a La Grange home being broken into and a van stolen from the same residence. Thanks to the help of a GPS system, the van was located in Wayne County.
WITN
Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
WITN
Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting in Lenoir County Thursday has left a man in critical condition with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Shortly after noon, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in Deep Run. The preliminary...
WITN
Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting
ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Children from around the country were at East Carolina University to participate in a study that could help researchers learn more about the effects and treatment of brain injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in...
cbs17
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for two women who recently walked out of a local restaurant after eating — but did not pay. Police released photos of the two women — one of whom appeared to carry food out of the restaurant with her — earlier this month.
neusenews.com
Arrest made after early morning search warrant executed
On Thursday, December 15th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into the illegal weapons possession and narcotics distribution by Shelton Mason, 31, of Kinston. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted an early morning Search Warrant on Mason’s residence and during the search officers located 2 firearms, marijuana, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.
WITN
Attempted murder suspect busted again in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man out on bond for an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, this time on drug and weapons charges. Kinston police said their Violent Criminal Action Team has been conducting an investigation into illegal weapons and narcotics distribution by Shelton Mason. SWAT teams...
Comments / 0