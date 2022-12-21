KINSTON — Two men have been arrested and are in Lenoir County Jail following charges of stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road residence in La Grange. Earlier today, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a La Grange home being broken into and a van stolen from the same residence. Thanks to the help of a GPS system, the van was located in Wayne County.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO