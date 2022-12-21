Don’t make Ohio’s constitution harder to amend - reform the statutory initiative: Steven H. Steinglass

Read full article on original website
Disregard for the public’s wishes by GOP legislators leaves Ohioans feeling powerless
The Plain Dealer reports that most Ohioans strongly support restrictive gun laws, including banning AR 15-style semi-automatic rifles, expanding background checks, and enacting red-flag laws. Unfortunately, even such strong support will mean nothing to our Republican legislators. This year we have seen them, on more than one occasion, flagrantly thumb...
Developers press DeWine to veto legislation that would hike costs for affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine must soon decide whether to sign legislation that could hike tax rates and raise development costs for affordable housing units in the state. A coalition of developers, advocates, and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce penned a formal request last week urging DeWine to...
Water gushes from Ohio Statehouse ceiling as Senate chamber is flooded. Watch the video here
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The floor of the Ohio Senate, usually the location of politicians’ speeches, was covered in inches of water Tuesday thanks to a a torrent of water coming from a burst pipe in a ceiling. A video posted to Twitter by state Sen. Jay Hottinger, shows water pouring...
Insurance policy doesn’t cover ransomware attack, Ohio Supreme Court says
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state Supreme Court sided with an insurance company Tuesday, ruling its contract to cover a health care company’s “direct physical loss of or damage to media” doesn’t include a ransom payment to a hacker. The case arose after unknown hackers in...
2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox returned to federal court four months after he...
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Infant formula shortage returns; exchange program seeks to distribute donated formula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. “I just had a big uptick in terms of...
Winter storm blamed for dozens of deaths in western New York, across U.S.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling from...
After flight cancellation in Florida, strangers trek to Cleveland together in rental car
CLEVELAND, Ohio — They dashed through the snow and laughed all the way, from Florida to Ohio. After their flight to Cleveland was canceled Thursday, four strangers, stuck in a Tampa airport, feared that their holiday plans might be ruined. But in the spirt of the season, they united,...
