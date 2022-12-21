ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Humane Society rescues dogs from rural property in western Missouri, brings them to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Twenty-nine dogs rescued from the cold in the Kansas City area last week were brought to St. Louis for treatment Tuesday. The dogs arrived at the Humane Society's St. Louis headquarters for treatment after they were rescued from a rural property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, about 45 minutes outside of Kansas City. The dogs were temporarily held at a local shelter in Cass County until they could be transferred.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Winter storm brings plunging temps, snowy roads, some power outages to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has arrived in the St. Louis area, bringing snowy conditions on roadways and some power outages as temperatures plunge. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow was moving out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, but a small burst of precipitation remained to the west. Most of the St. Louis area has received about an inch and a half of snow so far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Water main break closes section of Hanley Road in Clayton

CLAYTON, Missouri — Crews are working on a break on a 20-inch water main which temporarily closed South Hanley Road in Clayton. The break happened between Bonhomme Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard. Southbound lanes between Maryland and Bonhomme avenues were closed at about 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed...
CLAYTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Gateway Arch to require face masks starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will require staff and visitors to wear face masks inside buildings on park grounds starting Tuesday. Gateway Arch National Park is following National Park Service guidelines and is requiring people to wear "high-quality" masks, regardless of vaccination status. This change is because the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
