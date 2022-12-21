Read full article on original website
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
Last minute holiday shoppers stock up on goods at Brentwood store before winter storm hits
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Thursday's winter weather definitely didn't stop people from flocking to the Westlake Ace Hardware store in Brentwood. "We opened at 7:30 morning and at that time we had a line in front of the store," General Manager Shelby Spear said. Spear said once those cold-weary customers...
'It's exhausting:' More Southwest flights canceled Tuesday at STL, passengers' baggage still lost
ST. LOUIS — People trying to fly into or out of St. Louis with Southwest Airlines continued to report canceled flights and problems with bags Tuesday. More than 60% of all Southwest flights on Tuesday and Wednesday were listed as canceled. Flight tracking website FlightAware said 156 Southwest flights,...
Here's where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — What is the best place to spend New Year's Eve? In the St. Louis area!. Many local bars, restaurants and family-owned businesses are hosting their New Year's Eve celebrations for guests to enjoy. You can ring in 2023 with friends, family and others here:. St. Louis...
How your recycled Christmas tree can help build a fish habitat in Missouri
TROY, Mo. — It may be time to take down the Christmas tree, but that tree could continue to enrich the earth. The Missouri Department of Conservation is taking tree donations from around the region. These trees won't be ground into mulch, though. They will be dropped into one of 14 lakes in the St. Louis area.
Travelers wait hours for luggage at St. Louis airport, Southwest apologizes
ST. LOUIS — People reported numerous problems with missing luggage in the Southwest terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Monday. The line was still hundreds of people deep Monday afternoon. Southwest agents announced at about 5 p.m. that most of the bags around the carousel are local and...
St. Louis warming shelters open up to help unhoused community on Christmas
ST. LOUIS — Organizations across St. Louis spent Christmas Day helping others. Days after frigid temperatures impacted the regions, more warming shelters opened across the Bi-state. Inside the St. James Bible Church on Sunday, Dec. 25, there were 40 cots covering the floor. Each of them was a temporary...
Humane Society rescues dogs from rural property in western Missouri, brings them to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Twenty-nine dogs rescued from the cold in the Kansas City area last week were brought to St. Louis for treatment Tuesday. The dogs arrived at the Humane Society's St. Louis headquarters for treatment after they were rescued from a rural property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, about 45 minutes outside of Kansas City. The dogs were temporarily held at a local shelter in Cass County until they could be transferred.
St. Louis Lambert airport passengers deal with travel troubles, winter weather
ST. LOUIS — The arctic blast is disrupting air travel across the country. More than 2,000 flights were canceled Thursday afternoon, adding to another 1,000 flights on Friday that were canceled proactively. The impact is being felt hardest in the Midwest. Many passengers at St. Louis Lambert International said...
Winter storm brings plunging temps, snowy roads, some power outages to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has arrived in the St. Louis area, bringing snowy conditions on roadways and some power outages as temperatures plunge. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow was moving out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, but a small burst of precipitation remained to the west. Most of the St. Louis area has received about an inch and a half of snow so far.
St. Louis County business owners remain optimistic despite extreme weather impacting holiday shopping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sami Maurer weathered the winter storm Thursday. She's just one of the many business owners up against the clock. "Any other time of the year we would've closed," she said. "This last week before Christmas is our biggest sales week of the year." That's...
Medical experts offer warnings, advice to deal with bitter temperatures
ST. LOUIS — This week's freezing temperatures have made spending time outdoors dangerous. Medical experts are seeing these impacts and offering both warnings and advice. “This weather really makes things a lot busier.” said Dr. David K. Tan, the EMS chief at Washington University and emergency medicine physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
'This is their safe haven' | Annie Malone Crisis Center asks for help after pipe bursts
ST. LOUIS — An important St. Louis resource asked the community for help Tuesday after the center was flooded. The Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center's crisis center at 5355 Page Avenue had to turn away clients. A pipe burst at the center after days of sub-freezing temperatures.
Water main break closes section of Hanley Road in Clayton
CLAYTON, Missouri — Crews are working on a break on a 20-inch water main which temporarily closed South Hanley Road in Clayton. The break happened between Bonhomme Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard. Southbound lanes between Maryland and Bonhomme avenues were closed at about 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed...
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
List of St. Louis attractions closed Friday due to winter storm
ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis area attractions announced closures Thursday due to the winter storm that moved through the area. Some of those attractions were also closed Friday amid bitter cold conditions. In a press release, the Saint Louis Zoo said it will be closed on Thursday and...
City of St. Louis road crews prepare for Thursday's 'big snow storm'
ST. LOUIS — "This one's going to be tricky," said St. Louis Streets Commissioner Kent Flake. Flake is talking about a major winter storm that's predicted to blanket the region on Thursday, three days before Christmas. The arctic blast is supposed to pack freezing rain, snow and whipping winds.
Gateway Arch to require face masks starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will require staff and visitors to wear face masks inside buildings on park grounds starting Tuesday. Gateway Arch National Park is following National Park Service guidelines and is requiring people to wear "high-quality" masks, regardless of vaccination status. This change is because the...
What to do if your power goes out, ways to stay warm during winter storm
ST. LOUIS — There will be near-blizzard conditions possible as a winter storm hits the St. Louis area Thursday and into Friday. 5 On Your Side’s meteorology team suggests that an arctic blast will arrive Thursday morning with rain quickly changing into snow as the arctic front passes through the St. Louis area.
'We're just on cloud nine': St. Louis City's only all-girls Catholic high school signs 3-year lease to stay open
ST. LOUIS — The only all-girls Catholic high school in the City of St. Louis will stay open. Organizers with Rosati-Kain finalized a lease agreement with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. This is after the school was notified in September, it would be forced to close because of a...
