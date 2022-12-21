Read full article on original website
WGAL
Hanover Foods worker dies at York County plant, coroner's office says
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hanover Foods worker died at the company's York County facility, according to the coroner's office. The 59-year-old man was found inside a bean hopper at the processing plant on York Street in Penn Township around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. It's not clear how long he...
WGAL
Coroner's office identifies woman found dead after fire in York County
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found dead last week after a fire in her York County home. She is KeShim Whiteleather, 54. The coroner's office said her death appears to be fire-related, but the cause and manner of death are still pending.
WGAL
Shooting reported in York
YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York is under investigation. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown. There...
WGAL
Person wounded in shooting in West York
WEST YORK, Pa. — One person was wounded in a shooting in West York. Emergency dispatchers said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
WGAL
Update: Two missing persons found safe
UPDATE: Two people reported missing in Carlisle have been found safe, according to police. The missing endangered person alert for Gary Nicholas and Luisa "Maria" Nicholas has been canceled.
WGAL
Chambersburg police seek man accused of assaulting two people with hammer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a man accused of assaulting two people with a hammer. Police said David Figueroa entered the victims' residence in the 300 block of South Main Street on Dec. 16. The assault left the victims with serious injuries, according to police.
