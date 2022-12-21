ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

UPDATE: I-75 SB reopens after deadly crash closes highway for 5 hours

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
VANDALIA — Update at 10:02 a.m. ET, Dec. 21:

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound caused the highway to close for five hour Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner Office was called to the car and semi truck crash after reports of a resulting death, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch said.

Vandalia Police and Fire, Butler Township Fire, and Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol closed the highway for five hours to handle the deadly crash, Vandalia dispatch stated.

Interstate 75 has since been reopened, Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7.

Initial Report:

The Montgomery County Coroner Office has been called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound early Wednesday morning.

All southbound lanes have been shut down between Northwoods Boulevard and East National Road.

>>1 dead, 6 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County

Crews from multiple departments responded to a car and semi truck crash on Interstate 75 at around 5:10 a.m., Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.

It is currently unknown how many were injured in the crash; however, medics from Vandalia and Butler Township were called to the scene, Vandalia dispatch stated.

Butler Township Fire assisted Vandalia Police and Fire with the crash, Huber Heights dispatch said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene and took over the investigation from Vandalia crews.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
