Lori K
6d ago
The authorities better do more than just a slap on the wrist or the girls will get out & find another victim. They went after a woman first who had some alcohol, and when this man came to her defense, they killed him for it. All over some booze. My condolences and sympathies to the man's family. He did the right thing and was killed for it. Those girls are despicable
7
Dennis E. Schroader Sr.
6d ago
These monsters deserve to get what they gave.
11
Related
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
N.Y. 3-Year-Old and Baby Brother Were Found Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mom Is Suspect
Dimone Fleming, 22, who may have been suffering from postpartum depression, is charged with murder A woman in the Bronx borough of New York City has been accused of killing her two young sons, who were found dead in a bathtub, according to multiple reports. On Sunday, Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder after her two young boys were found dead inside her apartment, located within the Echo Place Family Shelter, a facility for homeless families. The previous night, the children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada...
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
Woman Charged with Murder After Brutal Attack Leaves Victim Dead from Head Trauma
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a woman has died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to a Fox5 Vegas report. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a call in late September after a 53-year-old woman was found unconscious. Marcia Averett had “obvious” trauma to the head and an approximate five-inch laceration on the right side of her temple area. The woman was taken to a local hospital and was intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, according to police documents.
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update. Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann suspect in other cases
Authorities in Germany have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a man who is also suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.The suspect, identified in reports as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025.Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in...
iheart.com
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
Michigan police have charged a man —who had his teeth filed into sharp points— with multiple felonies after holding a woman captive for several weeks. 36-year-old Michael Barajas kidnapped the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home, according to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. There, he tied her to a matress, screwed the windows shut and locked the doors. Over the course of the next three weeks, the woman was raped by multiple men.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Madame Noire
Police Find Missing Mom In Trunk Of Girlfriend’s Car, Authorities Believe She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence
Eleni Kassa, a 31-year-old woman in Murfreesboro, Tennessee was found dead in the trunk of a woman suspected to be her girlfriend shortly after she was reported missing. Authorities found Kassa’s body after 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, also of Tennessee, crashed her car into a house in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan on Nov. 27.
petapixel.com
Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops
A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
Alleged serial killer charged in deaths of more Indigenous women as police release image of jacket to try to identify victim
Police alleged Thursday that a Canadian man previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be. Jeremy Skibicki was charged May 18 and kept in custody after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24,...
