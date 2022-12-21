Read full article on original website
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
Sandringham church at Christmas: 'Different vibe' for Royal watchers
The Royal Family has renewed its decades-long tradition of congregating at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day. A lot has changed since their last festive gathering there in 2019, not least the passing of the country's longest-reigning monarch, so how did this year compare for the spectators?
Ronan Vibert: Stars' tributes after death of actor, 58
Stage and screen stars have paid tribute to a fellow film and TV actor who died just before Christmas aged 58. Ronan Vibert was in movies such as Saving Mr Banks, the Lara Croft film The Cradle of Life starring Angelina Jolie, and the TV series The Borgias. Richard E...
Four die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada
Four people died and dozens were injured after an intercity coach crashed in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Christmas Eve. "Extremely icy road conditions" are believed to have caused the vehicle to roll over near the town of Merritt on Saturday, police say. Temperatures had dropped to -3.9C...
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with lamppost in Lutterworth
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist collided with a lamppost and died in Leicestershire. The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, died at the scene of the collision in Lutterworth. It happened in Bill Crane Way, opposite the junction with Burrough Way,...
Crews tackle large fire at Weston industrial estate
A large fire at an industrial estate has been brought under control, officials have said. Twelve fire engines were called out to the Oldmixon industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare at 23:30 GMT. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the premises had been "badly damaged", but no casualties or injuries were reported.
King Charles' first Christmas speech reflects cost-of-living crisis
King Charles has used his first Christmas message to reflect on the cost-of-living crisis. He spoke of the "great anxiety and hardship" for those struggling to "pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm". There were images of food banks and help for the homeless alongside the speech,...
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
